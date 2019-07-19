'MANEATER ' IS 'KOOL

Two of the top horses at present in the land – She's A Maneater and Bigdaddykool battle in what should be an electrifying clash in the top-rated Graded Stakes event over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The race is not limited to these two as in the six-horse field, the likes of Another Bullet and Houdini's Magic could influence the outcome of the race or set it up for an outsider to take advantage.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning the majority of the $1.3 million purse on offer.

ANOTHER BULLET: (7-y-o b. h – Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Finished in second place, 4 lengths behind She's A Maneater in the None Such Sprint over 6 furlongs on July 6. Although tomorrow's trip is a good one for Another Bullet, he once again faces She's A Maneater and given the mood this mare is in at present, Another Bullet's chance of winning might prove difficult at this time. He is, however, a fighter and fight he will for sure.

ROYAL VIBES: (9-y-o b. g – Royal Minister – November Lace) – Capable runner when focused. Royal Vibes is going to enjoy this extended trip having raced in a sprint prior but running against these, there is no doubt that he is going to be left way behind.

WINTER IS COMING: (5-y-o dkb. g – Storm Craft – Heart of Gold) – Has lost his form and even if he had it at peak, he simply cannot manage these at any time. He is going to earn and that is about it.

SHE'S A MANEATER: (5-y-o b. m – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – On top of her game right now with three wins from four starts thus far this season. Following her fourth-place finish behind Another Bullet in the Lady Geeta Trophy over 6 furlongs (1,200m) on April 20, She's A Maneater has gone on to record two consecutive impressive victories. First, in the Legal Light Trophy over 9 and 25 yards (1,820m) when she defeated Will In Charge in a quick 1:54.2 on May 18 and then turning the tables on Another Bullet when sprinting in the None Such Trophy on July 6 over 6 furlongs in a time of 1:11.0. She's A Maneater will even be more at home at this distance and based on her class, talent, fighting spirit, versatility plus her seemingly new prowess of being early with the pace, she should prove exceptionally hard to beat.

HOUDINI'S MAGIC: (7-y-o dkb. h – Performing Magic – Milestone) – Not the horse he once was but Houdini's Magic continues to run well in the various classes he races. Houdini's Magic finished a good second behind stable companion Bigdaddykool in the The Viceroy Trophy over 9 furlongs (1,800m) on June 30. If he can reproduce that effort, Houdini's Magic is going to run well.

BIGDADDYKOOL: (6-y-o b. g – Sorrentino – Beware Baby) – Made his seasonal debut in the Legal Light Trophy on May 18 and finished in third place by 4 ½ lengths behind She's A Maneater and Will In Charge. Bigdaddykool then returned in the The Viceroy Trophy on June 19 and blew away rivals by 5 lengths over 9 furlongs in an impressive time of 1:50.0 with Will In Charge nowhere to be found. Faces She's A Maneater over a distance which is not his best but Bigdaddykool has all the necessary ingredients to win. Bigdaddykool will carry the fight to She's A Maneater and given his strong will and getting weight from the mare, it is going to be quite interesting. Then too, there is the fact that the Nunes stables is red hot at the moment, thereby making Bigdaddykool a live shot.