'Chace' gets another chance

Midweek racing returns to Caymanas Park tomorrow with the Saint Cecelia Cup as the premier offering, honouring one of the great thoroughbreds to race on the local track.

Six runners are set to contest this three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event going the middle distance journey of 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

In the line-up is 1000 Guineas winner I Am Di One, as she seeks to progress in her career.

Below is an assessment of the six runners.

I AM DI ONE: (3-y-o dkb f – Adore The Gold – It Is I) — This year's 1000 Guineas winner who was a surprise loser of the Jamaica Oaks, I Am Di One returned to winning ways on June 8 in an Overnight Allowance event going 9 furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). I Am Di One was competing for the first time at that level and was running for the fourth time in her career, timed 1:58.3 for the distance with tracking splits of 27.3, 52.2, 1:16.4, 1:42.3 to register her third win. Then I Am Di One was expected to compete in the remaining Classic races (Jamaica Derby and Jamaica St Leger), but was missing from these races. The distance of 6 ½ furlongs should not be a problem as I Am Di One's debut win was over 6 furlongs (1,200m). I Am Di One is going to be a very dangerous contender despite coming up against some big wigs.

CHACE THE GREAT: (6-y-o ch g – Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) — Last year's Caribbean Sprint winner is surprisingly without a win this season from five starts. Chace The Great was expected to romp home in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy on August 1 over 5 ½ furlongs but he finished a disappointing fourth as the overwhelming favourite. Chace The Great was prominent throughout the race but had nothing to offer in deep stretch — a race won by Zephyr. With the Caribbean Sprint coming up, Chace The Great would want to grease his engine, and this race seems like the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

EXHILARATE: (4-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy) — Very consistent and continues to be effective in her races. Exhilarate chased home Another Vigorous over 5 furlongs (1,000m) round on August 20. Exhilarate has speed and pace and is going to be the sole leader in this trophy race. The distance should not be a bother to her as Exhilarate holds two victories going 6 ½ furlongs.

UNCLE FRANK: (5-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) — Disqualified from second place behind Stranger Danger going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on August 17. Uncle Frank has been holding his own at this level however, and although he would prefer it a bit longer, Uncle Frank should not find this distance an issue and could get home in the nick of time — especially if the leading sprinters should falter.

HOUDINI'S MAGIC: (7-y-o dkb h – Performing Magic – Milestone) — Finished in sixth place behind stable companion Bigdaddykool in the Prime Minister's Stakes over 10 furlongs (2,000m) on August 10. Houdini's Magic has not been himself of late, but he is a hard-knocking sort who turns up from time to time, and tomorrow might be one of those times.

ZEPHYR: (6-y-o ch m – Nasheet – Rushing Force) — Made her presence felt at this level when winning the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy on August 1 over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) in a quick 1:05.3. Zephyr came back on August 30 and finished fourth behind Another Vigorous and Exhilarate at 5 furlongs round. Despite that lukewarm effort, Zephyr does have a chance of winning.