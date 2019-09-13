'Thatcher' is running again

Run Thatcher Run , younger half-brother of She's A Maneater returned to the winners' enclosure after a short break to continue the family tradition of winning by taking apart a fairly good field of runners by three-parts-of-a-length to win the top-rated $1 million non-restricted Overnight Allowance event on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 7.

It was a pleasing winning run from the three-year-old colt who dropped the baton on last with a second-place finish after returning to action from injury.

Trainer Wayne DaCosta, who had two decent bites at the cherry with Run Thatcher Run and Mr Universe, saw regular stable rider Omar Walker switch from Run Thatcher Run to the speedy Mr Universe while Phillip Parchment had the leg up on Run Thatcher Run.

With Walker switching to Mr Universe, the five-year-old horse was promptly installed as the 3/5 favourite while Run Thatcher Run who failed under Walker in his return to action a few weeks ago going 1,000 metres round and even with the distance increased, though marginally to 1,100 metres, Run Thatcher Run was let off kindly with favourable odds of 5-2. With that being so, the Fearless Vision-Ahwhofah chestnut colt accepted the slight and went on to duly oblige in a winning time of 1:05.3 under sloppy underfoot conditions.

DaCosta told The Supreme Racing Guide: “I am very pleased with the performances of both horses. Mr Universe was coming off a long lay-off and I thought he ran great. He ( Mr Universe) got the lead and when asked to kick on a furlong-and-half out, he did so and got tired near to the end. Run Thatcher Run was always there in second or third until two furlongs to go. Then he started to make steady headway to gain a narrow victory. Both my horses did well and I am pleased with both. Seeing what I saw though, it looks as if they are both on the improve again, especially Run Thatcher Run. He has an uncanny way of giving away his chances at the gates before the race but, be that as it may, he just has to settle down and he can develop into a top-class performer.”