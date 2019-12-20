'Crafty ' and more than 'Ready '

Crafty And Ready, a two-year-old imported bay colt, fitted with the tongue tie for the first time, recovered from a fighting head length defeat on debut to win the Dye Job Sprint call by 4 ½ lengths with a command performance one week later on Saturday at Caymanas Park.

Sent off as the second favourite in a field of six sprightly-looking juveniles, three of whom were fellow American imports. Crafty And Ready followed early leader King Arthur and then went by with disdain inside the final 200 metres.

It was another armchair ride for jockey Dane Nelson who then prompted the juvenile son of More Than Ready - Win Crafty to complete the journey in a brisk 1:11.4., clocking for 1,100 metres aided by fractions of 23.1 and 46.0 flat to win the event by 4 ½ lengths.

Fellow American-bred Uncle Polly (Phillip Parchment), who was closing fast finished second with King Arthur (Omar Walker) who like Craft And Ready was also racing for the second time, finished in third place.

“ Crafty And Ready is a good horse, one of the best in Jamaica at present and with time, I expect him to go on from here. I must say that I am delighted with the performance. “It is not that I did not expect this level of performance because other good performances are ahead. The year 2020 is ahead and we can be hopeful of what is to come,” trainer Adin Williams said.

“The change of equipment made a difference and now we have an excellent horse for the future,” Williams ended.