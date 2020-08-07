'Faith' restored, for now

After an encouraging run on last to finish third behind Fearless Abi at four furlongs (800m) straight, trainer Ian Parsard said that he was confident that his trainee Blind Faith would get the job done in the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Anniversary Trophy. Blind Faith's victory came on Saturday, August 1, at Caymanas Park.

The four-year-old chestnut filly by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Yield To Faith, ridden by Omar Walker, defeated rivals by two lengths in a 6 ½ furlongs contest. Blind Faith won in a time of 1:21.0.

“It is always good to win, but Blind Faith is nothing special. However, she ran a good race a couple of weeks ago in a four-straight race, and the horse that came second, Unknown Soldier, next time out, so that showed that the form horses were coming back and running well.

“ Blind Faith had Omar Walker astride today, and I thought that he rode her perfectly. He did not rush to go for the lead, but he made a nice move at the top of the lane at the furlong pole and made it to the wire without any scare.

“ Blind Faith is a horse that we have to do a lot of work with to get her where she is today, for she is not a horse that we can train with the same ease as with some other horses. We got some time with her during the shutdown, and she has come back and got the job done,” Parsard said.

Super Amia (Delroy Beharie) rushed to the take the lead on the inside rails ahead of Blind Faith (Omar Walker) and Awesome Glitter (Aaron Chatrie). The leader maintained a steady gallop down the backstretch ahead of a relaxed Blind Faith and Bloodsweatandtears (Shane Ellis).

Blind Faith attacked the leader turning for home, and after a short duel in deep stretch, Blind Faith edged away for a comfortable win. Super Amia held on well for second place with Livi's Outrageous (Christopher Mamdeen) getting third place in the Restricted Allowance event.