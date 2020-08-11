'Enuff ' is getting more than 'Enuff '

Four-year-old grey colt Enuffisenuff (He's Had Enough – Harbor The Dream) achieved his second consecutive success in 10 days after mowing down rivals in a Restricted Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs. This winning run by Enuffisenuff took place on Independence Day, August 6 at Caymanas Park.

Under the guidance of Dick Cardenas, Enuffisenuff raced on the heels of the leaders Truly Amazing (Dane Nelson), Formal Fashion (Robert Halledeen) and Soul Cure (Christopher Mamdeen).

With Truly Amazing and Formal Fashion continuing their feud in deep stretch, Cardenas got his mount running outside of rivals, and Enuffisenuff had more than enough to get up in time for the win. Enuffisenuff won by three parts of a length ahead of Formal Fashion and Truly Amazing in a quick time of 1:05.3.

“ Enuffisenuff has improved. He came out of his last race so happy that we decided to bring him back after only 10 days, and I am quite pleased with his response. We offered the ride to Dane [Nelson], but he opted to choose Truly Amazing instead.

“Dick [Cardenas], who is an outstanding rider, is here in Jamaica, and we turned to him to fill the breach, as we have had favourable results with him over the years. To answer your question of how impressed I am with the horse's winning performance, it is hard to find a fault each time you win.

“But the horse responded very well by keeping his form intact, and Cardenas's riding was commendable. Both Cardenas and Enuffisenuff got the job done,” Nunes said.