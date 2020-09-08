'HOVERING' AT 10

Hover Craft even at 10 years, proved that there is still some spunk left in him. On Saturday last (September 5), the bay gelding trained throughout his 117 race career by Wayne DaCosta, won his 17th race to push his lifetime earnings to approximately $17.5 million.

Hover Craft ridden on Saturday by Anthony Thomas won an Optional Claimer ($850,000 - $800,000) travelling nine furlongs and 25 yards.

In photo Hover Craft (#5) after gathering steam passes Dezzy the Genius (Dick Cardenas).