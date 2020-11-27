'Big' horse time

Although there are three trophy races on offer, the top-rated Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event is sure to be the one that will capture the headlines and attention on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Eleven runners are down to take part in the 7 ½ furlong (1,500m) event.

1. SIR ALTON (USA): (3 dkb c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Ran poorly as the favourite in a six-furlong event on November 14. Then Sir Alton finished 7th behind winner God of Love. Sir Alton ran well behind Toona Ciliata prior to his dismal run when he was beaten by four lengths over a mile. Sir Alton meets Toona Ciliata at the same handicaps as when he lost by four lengths, so to reverse that whipping is not on the cards at all.

2. ROY ROGERS: (4 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Made one move to win the Kenneth Mattis Memorial on November 7 going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Roy Rogers won by over eight lengths in a good time of 1:54.2 but this race is at a different level. Roy Rogers will need time to adjust.

3. SENTIENT: (4 ch by Strikeitwhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Finished 12 lengths behind Toona Ciliata on October 24 in the The Viceroy Trophy. It is a tall order to now ask Sentient to turn the tables on Toona Ciliata.

4. KING ARTHUR: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Gift) – An upset winner in the recent Jamaica Derby run over 12 furlongs (2,400m) on October 31. King Arthur now faces the best of the best in racing at this point and cannot be given a realistic chance of winning despite his light weight.

5. TOONA CILIATA: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Red Gold) – Without a doubt the best horse in training at present. He demonstrated that on October 24 when carrying top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), to defeat rivals by four lengths in The Viceroy Trophy over one mile (1,600m). Toona Ciliata's time of 1:36.2 for the distance behind splits 23.2 x 45.2 x 1:09.4 should earn him another win tomorrow. Toona Ciliata can either go in front, sit close to the leaders or come from behind. It doesn't matter which he chooses, the result is going to be the same, Toona Ciliata is going to win.

6. SUPREME SOUL: (4 ch c by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Continues to run poorly and that should not change tomorrow.

7. NIPSTER: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Was expected to win the recent Jamaica Derby but Nipster came up short, losing out by half –a- length to King Arthur. Nipster steps up to compete and is going to find these too hot to handle but could find a place among the lot of the earners.

8. MARQUESAS: (5 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Returned to form on October 23 when winning over 8 1/2 furlongs (1,700m) at the Overnight Allowance grade. Marquesas won handsomely by 2 lengths in a time of 1:45.0. With that run to signal his return to form, Marquesas should be competitive.

9. FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Going to find the distance and rivals too difficult to deal with.

10. SUMMER SUN (USA): (4 ch c by Afleet Alex – A Love Theme) – Came from last to finish third behind Toona Ciliata and stable companion Sir Alton in the The Viceroy Trophy two starts back. A reproduction of that run can see Summer Sun at least earning.

11. DRUMMER BOY: (5 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has no chance of winning.