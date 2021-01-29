'Crafty' and certainly 'Ready'

NOW trained by Steven Todd, the American-bred four-year-old bay colt, Crafty and Ready won for the second time at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 23.

Ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Crafty and Ready was successful in a native-bred four-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two) Restricted Allowance call going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres).

Sent off as a 2-1 betting option, Crafty and Ready won the event by 2 ¾ lengths in a final of time 1:07.2, with dictating fractions of 23.1, 46.2.

He was followed back to the line by the 8/5 favourite Executive Chief ( Kiaman McGregor) with 3/1 chance Double Jeopardy (Dane Dawkins) third. This was the colt's second career victory.

In his post-race interview Todd said: "The colt was recently transferred to my care. He reported with issues that we moved promptly to correct, but it took time and patience to do what we wanted to do. We had to put him down for a while and then train him lightly before bringing him back to the races some months ago. He then ran evenly but got a drop in class. His performance today [Saturday] was encouraging but for the time being, he has some issues he still has to overcome. Because of these issues we are always concerned about his fitness, as in the final furlong today (Saturday) he was tiring. Nonetheless, he does have the ability to handle his tasks so we just have to continue to do what there is to be done to get him where his ability can take him."