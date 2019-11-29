'Danger' at hand

She's A Maneater and Stranger Danger renew rivalry in what is expected to be an even closer battle in a Graded Stakes Pick-3 “Supreme” Trophy event on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The last time the big two met was in the Diamond Mile when She's A Maneater came out on top.

It is a different scenario on this occasion as the distance is reduced to six-and-a-half furlongs and the weights have swung around with She's A Maneater carrying 57.0 kgs and Stranger Danger with 55.0 kgs.

Below is an analysis of the $1.3 million event.

UNCLE FRANK: (5-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Tough campaigner who was expected to run better than his eighth-place finish in the recent Diamond Mile. Uncle Frank faces both She's A Maneater and Stranger Danger and little or no improvement is expected.

EXHILARATE: (4-y-o ch. f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy) – Out of her depth but is going to be forcing the headlines before dropping out.

STRANGER DANGER: (3-y-o dkb c – Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Had his nine-win streak halted by stable companion She's A Maneater in the Diamond Mile. Many thought that Stranger Danger was not at his best in the Diamond Mile but truth to be told on that day he simply could not manage the onslaught of She's A Maneater. He lost no merit in defeat and although facing She's A Maneater again, Stranger Danger can turn the tables as the weights and distance are more in his favour here, plus he has looked sharper in his exercise gallops. In the Diamond Mile, Stranger Danger carried 57.0 kgs (126 lb) and She's A Maneater had 55.0 kgs (121 lb), tomorrow he has 55.0 kgs to She's A Maneater's 57.0 kgs.

SHE'S A MANEATER: (5-y-o b m – Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Has cemented her claim as the best horse not only in training at present, but the best ever to grace the track at Caymanas Park after winning her second Diamond Mile on November 9. No horse in the annals of local horse racing has accomplished more than this once in a lifetime five-year-old mare, She's A Maneater. The Diamond Mile was expected to be the sternest task of her career as She's A Maneater was up against Stranger Danger but the brilliant mare was an easy winner in the end. She's A Maneater faces Stranger Danger once more and although he is better off at the handicaps and journey, she is going to take a lot of beating.

ZEPHYR: (6-y-o ch. m – Nasheet – Rushing Force) – Has no chance here.

LADY BLUE: (3-y-o ch f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – The Vibes Lady) – Second to Mr Universe when last on the track, Lady Blue steps up to compete and is going to find the top two too hot to handle with her only hope being a placing on the board.

LOTTERY TICKET: ( 6-y-o b m - Seeking The Glory – Just A Flutter) – Does not have even a flutter in this one.