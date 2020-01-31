Green Gold Rush, a bay colt by Adore The Gold - Princess Lorna, running for the first time, justified his 3/5 favouritism by shedding his maiden tag with a 6 1/2-length victory.

Trained by Adin Williams, Green Gold Rush was successful in a Maiden Condition race for native-bred three-year-olds going six-and-a-half furlongs on Sunday (January 26) at Caymanas Park.

Green Gold Rush, galloped to victory in a time of 1:27.0, and was ridden by Linton Steadman. The final time was built on fractions of 23:2, 46.3, 1:12.0.

Williams was pleased with the colt's effort.

“Though the final time may not look impressive, Green Gold Rush did what he had to do.

“I got him as a yearling and I remember that Green Gold Rush did not want to go into the trailer. We had to give him three tranquilisers, but still, he did not go into the trailer. To get him to my stables, we had to walk with him on the busy road. From a baby, I have had Green Gold Rush under my care,” Williams made it known.

And since then?

“ Green Gold Rush has progressed well, and I waited one whole year for his knees to close. I took my time training him while looking at his development by giving him all the attention that was necessary to make him race-worthy.

“This is his first race, and I am quite pleased with the final result. It is just like you have a son who passes his exam. It makes you feel excited and fulfilled.”

What about his development?

“His breeding suggests sprinting, but I have trained him to be a stayer. I am looking forward to him staying and staying well. I picked today's [Sunday] distance to give him a test, and now I am going to work with him to see what distances he can go without failing,” Williams promised.