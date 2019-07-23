'Out In Mi Bandana In Di Land of Wood and Watah'
As Jamaica celebrates its 57th year of Independence, the Emancipation Day (August 1) race meet at Caymanas Park sponsored by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is being put forward with the theme: 'Out In Mi Bandana – Land of Wood and Watah'.
Racegoers on the day are being encouraged to wear Jamaica 57 outfits for a chance to win best dressed prizes in several categories.
In addition, the BGLC Emancipation Day race-day offerings also include the very popular gimmick race plus as well as the usual giveaways and music for all.
On the track, the main event is the BGLC Trophy run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres) for horses in the Open Allowance class. Come out and enjoy and wear your bandana!
This is the 15th staging of the BGLC race day.
