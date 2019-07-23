'Perfect' Dettori guides Star Catcher to Irish Oaks success
DUBLIN, Ireland (AFP) - Frankie Dettori captured his fifth Irish Oaks on Saturday with a “perfect” ride on last month's Royal Ascot winner Star Catcher .
The John Gosden-trained filly had to be supplemented for the Curragh classic at a cost of £40,000 (US$50,0000) and she repaid that confidence beating Fleeting by half a length.
Gosden told The Racing Post: “When Frankie won on her at Royal Ascot he said the last furlong was her best so he was determined it wouldn't be a falsely run race.
“You leave things to Frankie and his tactics today were perfect. We're very lucky to have him.
“We knew Star Catcher had really done well since the Ribblesdale. She's very progressive and can only get better.”
Dettori, who teams up with Star Catcher's illustrious stablemate Enable in next weekend's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, said: “We put our neck on the block in supplementing her, but we thought she was good enough.”
When asked if the Yorkshire Oaks was possible, Gosden said: “There is Coronet, Lah Ti Dar, Anapurna and maybe even Enable.
“She's a fabulous filly and she's won a Classic, that's all it's about.
“She's out of a good mare and is by Sea The Stars, who to me is a phenomenally good stallion.
“This is a mile-and-a-half filly. Maybe later in the year the Prix Royallieu or Prix Vermeille could be options.”
