'Rum' slowly getting to the overproof stage

THREE-YEAR-OLD bay colt Rum With Me (Casual Trick – Zacapa) has made a case heading into the 2000 Guineas on July 25 after a fighting win in a Restricted Allowance event on Sunday (July 5).

THE RACE

Travelling for the first time at one mile (1,600m), Rum With Me, under a swashbuckling ride from Robert “Hard Ball” Halledeen, held off Green Gold Rush (Chris Mamdeen) to win by a nose. The final time of 1:39.2 was encouraging as the season's first Classic looms for colts and geldings.

King Arthur (Anthony Thomas) showed good speed at the off, surging to the lead ahead of High Diplomacy (Javaniel Patterson) approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) marker, with Rum With Me in third. Halledeen let loose on Rum With Me leaving the five-furlong (1000m) pole, and the bay colt picked up the running. Turning for home, Rum With Me looked all set for a snug win but began to shorten, with Halledeen pumping hard to hold off Green Gold Rush.

TRAINER'S COMMENT

Gary Subratie: “I was fairly confident coming into this race as he (Rum With Me) was a little bit suspect over the distance, but otherwise, he was training well. Rum With Me got a run two weeks ago and got beaten by a good horse in Speechless going short, and today we stretched him out and it has done him good.”

JOCKEY'S COMMENT

Robert Halledeen: “Rum With Me did everything right today. He worked well coming into the race and the groom and the trainer well prepared him, so hats off to them. I knew that he has tremendous pace and all I had to do is, when I reached the half mile, was to bit him up and I knew that would do it – and I got to do that today, and we won.”

THE POSITIVES

A long overdue win for Rum With Me while the new alliance of jockey Halledeen and trainer Subratie has made a rollicking start.

THE VERDICT

Rum With Me is still way behind the top three-year-olds. Rum With Me can develop but at this stage he will not be a threat in the Classics, but he will go smoothly through his conditions up to Overnight.