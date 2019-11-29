'Slicing' to the winners' enclosure

Trevor “Slicer” Simpson won his first race since returning from Canada recently when he booted home the Rowan Mathie-conditioned Kiah in the Wayne DaCosta Trophy, a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Simpson, the nation's second-leading jockey by wins, got Kiah going late in deep stretch to beat Super Stunner (Dane Dawkins) by half-a-length in a time of 2:01.1.

Simpson held Kiah off the pace from the start of the race and only came running on deep stretch to get by Super Stunner who slipped through to the lead at the five-furlong (1,000 metres) point, drawing clear from rivals in an attempt to steal a march.

“I could feel her ( Kiah) early in the race, so I didn't want to make any early move, so I held her up patiently and then make my move at the right time. It was a good performance as she won and that is important.

“I think, I had to put a lot more energy into her in deep stretch but I had to do what I had to do and she responded well and follow through for the win,” Simpson said.

It was the 15th win of 2019 for Simpson, who took his career tally to 1,484 victories. Only Winston Griffiths with 1,663 wins has more winners than Simpson.

“It is nice to win races and I am happy when I win races. I hope this winning trend continues,” said Simpson.