'Slicing' to the winners' enclosure
Trevor “Slicer” Simpson won his first race since returning from Canada recently when he booted home the Rowan Mathie-conditioned Kiah in the Wayne DaCosta Trophy, a maiden condition race for native-bred three-year-olds over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Simpson, the nation's second-leading jockey by wins, got Kiah going late in deep stretch to beat Super Stunner (Dane Dawkins) by half-a-length in a time of 2:01.1.
Simpson held Kiah off the pace from the start of the race and only came running on deep stretch to get by Super Stunner who slipped through to the lead at the five-furlong (1,000 metres) point, drawing clear from rivals in an attempt to steal a march.
“I could feel her ( Kiah) early in the race, so I didn't want to make any early move, so I held her up patiently and then make my move at the right time. It was a good performance as she won and that is important.
“I think, I had to put a lot more energy into her in deep stretch but I had to do what I had to do and she responded well and follow through for the win,” Simpson said.
It was the 15th win of 2019 for Simpson, who took his career tally to 1,484 victories. Only Winston Griffiths with 1,663 wins has more winners than Simpson.
“It is nice to win races and I am happy when I win races. I hope this winning trend continues,” said Simpson.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy