'Bolt ' - The Upsetter
Superbolt wins at odds of 28-1, longest on the day
Horse racing returned to Caymanas Park on Saturday last [June 20] with an engaging 11-race programme, which attracted 140 starters.
The honour of winning the first race after the three-month COVID-19 break went to Victory Turn trained by Gary Crawford, ridden by apprentice Calvin Bailey, and owned by the M&S Syndicate.
After the favoured horses won the first five races, the expected upset came in the sixth when Superbolt won at odds of 28-1. Superbolt starting in gate number one in a four-straight contest was ridden to victory by apprentice Matthew Bennett and is trained by veteran Richard Todd.
As it turned out, Superbolt was the longest odds winner on the day. Next in line was Danny Spud who won the nightcap (11th race) at odds of 26-1. Danny Spud was ridden by Hakeem Pottinger and hails from the shed row of trainer Vincent Atkinson.
