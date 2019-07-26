'SUPREME' TRIPLE GLORY AWAITS

Supreme Soul, jockey Shane Ellis and trainer Anthony Nunes go for the ultimate prize in horse racing — the Triple Crown — when they tackle eight rivals in the 93rd running of the 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger tomorrow at Caymanas Park after having already won the 2000 Guineas, and then the Jamaica Derby. If successful, Supreme Soul will become the 12th horse to do so at Caymanas Park, while it would be a first for both Ellis and Nunes.

