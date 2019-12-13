'Maneater' to continue

The speculation is over as The Supreme Racing Guide is confirming that champion five-year-old mare, She's A Maneater is to continue her already distinguished racing career in 2020.

This confirmation of the racing status of the former Triple Crown champion came from trainer Wayne DaCosta after much speculation in racing circles as to the future of the country's top-rated horse.

“Right now, She's A Maneater is in the best shape of her career. Look at her performances thus far in 2019 – She's A Maneater has started nine times and has won eight of those nine times including victories in the Gold Cup, a repeat in the Superstakes and also a repeat win in the Diamond Mile.

“Surely these are strong indicators that at five, she is on top of her game with still much more to offer,” DaCosta shared with The Supreme Racing Guide.

She's A Maneater's only defeat in 2019 came on April 20 in the Lady Geeta Trophy run over six furlongs (1,200 metres) by the Patrick Lynch-trained Another Bullet.

The mare's trainer took time to explain how the decision to continue She's A Maneater's racing life was reached and accepted.

“This was not a 'fly-by-night' decision. A lot of thought went into making this particular call when the discussion came up with her connections including her breeder, Winston Kong.

“We made an assessment of She's A Maneater's present condition along with other key factors before coming to the determination to continue her time on the race track.

“This horse has achieved so much in her career, she is special and hopefully she will remain fit and ready for what is almost certain to be her final year as a racer in 2020,” the champion trainer shared with this publication.

In 2017, She's A Maneater wrote her name in the history books by winning the vaunted Triple Crown series of races, which includes, the 1000 Guineas, the Jamaica Derby and the Jamaica St Leger. In the same year, the then three-year-old achieved the elusive feat of winning the Triple Crown and the Superstakes and the Diamond Mile in the same year.

The year 2018 was a bitter-sweet one for She's A Maneater as after repeating in the Superstakes, she unexpectedly bolted from her starting stall in the Diamond Mile and took no further part in the race after being declared a late non-starter.

In 2019, She's A Maneater repaired the damage of 2018 by winning the Diamond Mile for a second time and the Superstakes for the third occasion.

At present, She's A Maneater is on the cusp of becoming the first horse in local racing to achieve more than $50 million in stakes earnings.

Right now, She's A Maneater has accumulated earnings of just over $47 million following another Graded Stakes victory over six furlongs on November 30.

“Of course, extra special attention will be placed on She's A Maneater during 2020 to ensure she remains healthy and fit for racing.

“Hopefully, there will be no issues with She's A Maneater but if an issue concerning her well-being comes to the fore then I will be the first one to take the necessary corrective action, and if that means taking her away from racing, then so bit it. Her health and well-being will never be compromised,” DaCosta ended.