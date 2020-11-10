'Warrior' takes five

The battle for the 2020 Jockeys' Championship continued its electrifying surge on Saturday last (November 7) at Caymanas after former three-time champion rider Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson cut into the double-digit lead of his main rival with five winners on the day.

Entering Saturday's 11-race programme, Nelson was 10 wins behind leader Anthony Thomas. The official statistics had Thomas with 69 wins and Nelson with 59.

Both Nelson and Thomas secured eight rides each on Saturday and based on the runners they were sitting atop, it was expected to be a close fight between the two riders. However, it was all Nelson, who once again demonstrated his prowess in the saddle.

After losing by three-parts of a length to 79-1 long shot Twilight Lady (Christopher Mamdeen) aboard Generational in the first race, Nelson brushed off the sand on the sloppy race track and took the next three races for a natural hat-trick aboard Coralando, Gambler and Go Deh Girl.

Coralando, trained by Patrick Lynch, won by 2 ½ lengths going seven furlongs (1,400m) in a time of 1:26.2.

Gambler, trained by Michael Marlowe, going 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m), produced a strong late effort to beat Zabratone (Nicholas Hibbert) by half-a-length in a time of 1:49.1.

Go Deh Girl, trained by champion Anthony Nunes, an American importee racing for the first time, made one move to win easily by five lengths travelling five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course. The dark bay American-bred filly won in a time of 1:01.2.

Nelson had a break for the next three races during which time Thomas tried to respond as he was aboard the favourites in all three races.

After finishing third aboard Elitist and second on Lady Carmen in the fifth and sixth races, respectively, Thomas was able to pull back one on Nelson aboard Mr Universe, who won the seventh race, easily by four lengths.

The tally on the day was now Nelson three – Thomas one.

Nelson then sealed his five-timer deal winning on Faulyna Forever for trainer Oneil Markland and Drone Strike for Lynch in the eighth and ninth races, respectively. Faulyna Forever was able to get up in time to beat Dream of Mine by three parts-of-a- length in time of 1:38.3 going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) and the 2018 Jamaica Derby winner Drone Strike had to work hard to secured his victory winning by just a head over Lazer Light going six furlongs (1,200m). Drone Strike who won in a time of 1:15.1 and gave trainer Lynch his second winner on the Saturday card.

Thomas again had the opportunity to pull one back on Nelson, but he fell short on Gimmipalinka finishing second behind Uncle Vernon in the day's 10th event over the five straight.

With those wins, Nelson took his tally for the season to 64 wins behind Thomas with 70 wins.

More drama and fireworks are expected to unfold on the next two race days which are set for this weekend on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14.

Interestingly, both Thomas and Nelson are separately linked to the two major training camps, Nelson to champion trainer and current leader Anthony Nunes and Thomas to Wayne DaCosta.

Nunes and DaCosta are also locked in a fierce contest for championship honours.