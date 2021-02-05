'You are going to see the best of Lawrence Freemantle'

Having been in horse racing game since 2001, Lawrence Freemantle knows very well that being a trainer can be tough, time-consuming and that the trade requires a great deal of passion to stay for the long haul.

Freemantle admitted that he was recently reminded of those requirements where his mind wandered and he became overwhelmed by a lack of interest, especially with only two horses in his care.

But his ambition has been the driving force behind his rekindled interest for which he was rewarded on Sunday (January 31) with three winners.

The veteran trainer, popularly called “Kumi”, had his first win in the second event on the 11-race card when Panamanian Ameth Robles piloted American-bred Bigbrowngreyhope to victory at odds of 5-1.

He then connected with 3-1 shot Mr Lyndhurst, who romped to a 12 ½-length win under apprentice Oshane Nugent in the fifth before 3-5 favourite Dee Danger, also ridden by Nugent, held on by a short head to take the eighth.

Though it wasn't his first triple, Freemantle, who won the first race of his career with King of the Band, less than a month after receiving his licence in 2001, expressed unbridled delight.

“This one is really nice. I have done it (won three races) before and it wasn't really easy to do. I give thanks to the Almighty that he kept me healthy and alive throughout the pandemic so that I am able to prepare the horses to perform the way they did. I am really happy and grateful,” Freemantle said.

Freemantle, who has trained horses such as Natural Desire, Military Move and Mr Skill, pointed out that owners are among those who have influenced him to continue pushing past barriers.

“I have always been an owner over the years but it (training) is really something that you have to put your mind and heart to because at times it takes a toll on the mind and body and you have to really know when to put out a full hundred but I have been encouarged by owners and others not to give up.

“I am really focused this year on a lot of things and my passion as a trainer is one of them and so the good work is going to show, you are going to see the best of Lawrence Freemantle this year,” the man, whose longest odds winner was Kadeen at 99-1, shared.

“Last year, the interest wasn't there and the year before as well, but now I am really putting in the work and I have more horses, 12. Expect to see more of me, not only in claiming but also in the allowance rank because I have more young horses,” Freemantle noted.