100 and counting for Ian Parsard

Ian Parsard added another significant milestone on his racing resume on Saturday (July 27), when he gained his 100th winner with the hard-knocking and ageing Superluminal.

Superluminal, the aged warrior trained by Parsard, who became a licenced trainer in 2007, won the $1.15-million Owen Silvera Memorial Cup over one mile (1,600m).

Superluminal got the better of Uncle Frank by 1 ¼ lengths with Saratoga Sight third in a final time of 1:39.4. Superluminal was ridden by jockey Omar Walker, who had the distinction of riding Parsard's first career win aboard Sir Khan.

“Good feeling. You know, I really wasn't looking at any milestone today (Saturday) to be honest.

“I think the contingent has been paying attention a little bit more to that than myself.

“Assistant trainer Dane Rambally has been busy at the stables from the last couple of months; he has been counting down, but it is good to achieve the milestone and it is always good to win.

“I remember the first winner of my career which was S ir Khan with Omar (Walker) in the saddle.

“It was therefore fitting that Omar rode my 100th winner and the groom Arthur Langley — we have had a number of successes with him as a groom and making it fitting again that my 100th winner was a horse groomed by him,” Parsard told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Over the years there have been many trials and tribulations, but Parsard said that his career has been good so far.

“My career as a conditioner of thoroughbred horses has been pretty good. I mean, there have been some ups and downs. I have been in the game as a trainer and out of the game as a trainer for a while and thankfully, I had my father (Harry Parsard — now deceased) at that time, and he was able to bridge the gap.

“I would say my career has been reasonable, this is not a full-time occupation for me, but I really love being around horses and when they win it is an added treat not only for me but for all concerned.

“Frankly, we are just missing having horses at that top level, in the Classics and in the Diamond Mile and so we still have something to shoot for, and we are going to continue as far as the funding will take us,” he said.

Commenting on the performance of Superluminal, Parsard said he was pleased with the run from the seven-year-old bay horse.

“ Superluminal has always been fantastic. He gives 100 per cent and more; I think he is just one pip shy of being an A-Class horse. That's the only real thing missing from his resume now. He is seven years old and maybe he can scrape a Grade One somewhere along the line,” he said.