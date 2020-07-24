1000, 2000 Guineas 2020 — interesting facts

The 1000 and 2000 Guineas, classic races, are to be contested tomorrow and Sunday at Caymanas Park.

The Supreme Racing Guide looks into some interesting facts about the season's first 2 classic races.

1000 GUINEAS

1 – As is usually the case, trainers with horses in the Classic races have chosen to give rides to the more experienced jockeys around. Of the 14 horses entered only four are to be ridden by apprentices. Kiaman McGregor rides Striking Lady; Reyan Lewis – SenCity; Christopher Mamdeen – Another Prosecutor and Tevin Foster – Speechless.

2 – Of the 14 horses entered in the 1000 Guineas, four are sired by Sensational Slam. They are Glock, SenCity, Fantastic Feeling and Sensational Slam.

3 – None of the 14 horses in the 1000 Guineas has won more than two races. SheBoom trained by Patrick 'Wacky' Lynch is the only maiden competing in the 1000 Guineas.

4 – Of the 14 horses in the 1000 Guineas, SenCity trained by champion Anthony Nunes has raced the most, followed closely by her stablemate Versatile Vision. SenCity has piled up 10 career starts and Versatile Vision has logged nine starting efforts.

5 – Interestingly five champion jockeys are riding in the 1000 Guineas. They are Omar Walker, Shane Ellis, Anthony Thomas, Christopher Mamdeen and Dane Nelson.

1 - Wow Wow is set to create a rather unique and inimitable record with his participation on Sunday in the 2000 Guineas. History is going to record that Wow Wow is the first ever local thoroughbred and based on preliminary checks the first anywhere in the world to enter a Classic race as a non-winner of 11 races. Yes, that is correct, Wow Wow has won 10 races from 11 career starts. Mahogany, who is expected to be the main competitor of Wow Wow is next in the win column with four.

2 – Of the 12 starters in the 2000 Guineas, three (the most) are sired by Casual Trick; Rum With Me, Wow Wow and Nipster.

3 – As in the 1000 Guineas, trainers have opted for the more experienced riders. There are no claiming apprentices mounting up in the 2020 – 2000 Guineas.

4 – There are no maidens participating in this year's 2000 Guineas.

5 – Interestingly both Wow Wow and his stablemate Olde Wharf have raced 11 times – the most of the 2000 participants.