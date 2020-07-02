1000 and 2000 Guineas entries are out
Champion two-year-old from last year Wow Wow headlines the provisional field of 22 runners entered for the 2000 Guineas, while Above and Beyond leads the 19 runners entered for the 1000 Guineas.
Both races, the season's first two Classic events, are set for July 24 and July 25 for the 1000 Guineas and the 2000 Guineas, respectively. The races carry a purse of $2 million and will run over one mile (1,600m).
Owned by champion Michros and trained by Gary Subratie, Wow Wow, who is unbeaten in nine starts, is the prohibitive favourite for the 2000 Guineas. Wow Wow has stable companions Nipster, K D Rocket, Rum With Me, Olde Wharf, Pharoah It Is and XY Soul also entered.
The main threat to Wow Wow should be Mahogany from the stables of Ian Parsard. Mahogany has so far racked up four impressive victories. Double Crown will accompany Mahogany from the Parsard's barn.
Notable other entries are Tomohawk, Fearless Champion and King Arthur from the stables of Wayne DaCosta and Royal Approach, Generational and Oneofakind from the barn of champion trainer Anthony Nunes.
It should be an easier task for the Anthony Nunes' Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas. The talented filly has so far won two races from five starts in impressive fashion as well.
Her two wins came at the expense of two colts — Mahogany and Nipster — who are both top contenders for the 2000 Guineas. Above and Beyond has stable companions V ersatile Vision, Sencity, Glock and Fantastic Feeling also entered .
England's Rose, trained by Wayne DaCosta, should give Above and Beyond most to do, while impressive winner Another Affair, trained by Gary Subratie, should not be left out of calculations.
1000 GUINEAS
HOSRES WGT TRAINERS
England's Rose 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Above And Beyind 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Another Affair 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Versatile Vision 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Speechless 57.0kgs Gary Crawford
Sencity 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Glock 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Double Jeopardy 57.0kgs Ian Parsard
Fantastic Feeling 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Another Prposecutor 57.0kgs carl Anderson
Basilicus 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Striking Lady 57.0kgs Howard Jaghai
Sheboom 57.0kgs Patrick Lynch
Sensational Satin 57.0kgs Vincent Atkinson
Helmetta 57.0kgs Gary Crawford
Silent Seeker 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
City Counsel 57.0kgs Carl Anderson
State Of Emergency 57.0kgs Lincoln Lungs
** NO APPRENTICE CLAIMS ALLOWED
***HORSES WITH THE HIGHEST LIFETIME EARNINGS PREFERRED***
Released on Thursday, July 2, 2020
With Nineteen (19) Entries
From The Racing Office
2000 GUINEAS
HOSRES WGT TRAINERS
Wow Wow 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Tomohawk 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Nipster 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Mahogany 57.0kgs Ian Parsard
Fearless Champion 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Double Crown 57.0kgs Ian Parsard
K D Rocket 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Loose Ball 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
King Arthur 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Lord Of Ajahlon 57.0kgs Carl Anderson
Fake News 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Rum With Me 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Royal Approach 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Danny Spud 57.0kgs Vincent Atkinson
Olde Wharf 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
High Diplomacy 57.0kgs Patrick Lynch
Green Gold Rush 57.0kgs Adin Williams
Generational 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
Pharoah It Is 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
Big Big Daddy 57.0kgs Gary Subratie
X Y Soul 57.0kgs Fitznahum Williams
Oneofakind 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes
** NO APPRENTICE CLAIMS ALLOWED
***HORSES WITH THE HIGHEST LIFETIME EARNINGS PREFERRED***
Released on Thursday, July 2, 2020
With Twenty Two (22) Entries
From The Racing Office
