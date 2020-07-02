1000 and 2000 Guineas entries are out

Champion two-year-old from last year Wow Wow headlines the provisional field of 22 runners entered for the 2000 Guineas, while Above and Beyond leads the 19 runners entered for the 1000 Guineas.

Both races, the season's first two Classic events, are set for July 24 and July 25 for the 1000 Guineas and the 2000 Guineas, respectively. The races carry a purse of $2 million and will run over one mile (1,600m).

Owned by champion Michros and trained by Gary Subratie, Wow Wow, who is unbeaten in nine starts, is the prohibitive favourite for the 2000 Guineas. Wow Wow has stable companions Nipster, K D Rocket, Rum With Me, Olde Wharf, Pharoah It Is and XY Soul also entered.

The main threat to Wow Wow should be Mahogany from the stables of Ian Parsard. Mahogany has so far racked up four impressive victories. Double Crown will accompany Mahogany from the Parsard's barn.

Notable other entries are Tomohawk, Fearless Champion and King Arthur from the stables of Wayne DaCosta and Royal Approach, Generational and Oneofakind from the barn of champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

It should be an easier task for the Anthony Nunes' Above and Beyond in the 1000 Guineas. The talented filly has so far won two races from five starts in impressive fashion as well.

Her two wins came at the expense of two colts — Mahogany and Nipster — who are both top contenders for the 2000 Guineas. Above and Beyond has stable companions V ersatile Vision, Sencity, Glock and Fantastic Feeling also entered .

England's Rose, trained by Wayne DaCosta, should give Above and Beyond most to do, while impressive winner Another Affair, trained by Gary Subratie, should not be left out of calculations.

1000 GUINEAS

HOSRES WGT TRAINERS

England's Rose 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Above And Beyind 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Another Affair 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Versatile Vision 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Speechless 57.0kgs Gary Crawford

Sencity 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Glock 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Double Jeopardy 57.0kgs Ian Parsard

Fantastic Feeling 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Another Prposecutor 57.0kgs carl Anderson

Basilicus 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Striking Lady 57.0kgs Howard Jaghai

Sheboom 57.0kgs Patrick Lynch

Sensational Satin 57.0kgs Vincent Atkinson

Helmetta 57.0kgs Gary Crawford

Silent Seeker 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

City Counsel 57.0kgs Carl Anderson

State Of Emergency 57.0kgs Lincoln Lungs

2000 GUINEAS

HOSRES WGT TRAINERS

Wow Wow 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Tomohawk 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Nipster 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Mahogany 57.0kgs Ian Parsard

Fearless Champion 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Double Crown 57.0kgs Ian Parsard

K D Rocket 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Loose Ball 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

King Arthur 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Lord Of Ajahlon 57.0kgs Carl Anderson

Fake News 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Rum With Me 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Royal Approach 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Danny Spud 57.0kgs Vincent Atkinson

Olde Wharf 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

High Diplomacy 57.0kgs Patrick Lynch

Green Gold Rush 57.0kgs Adin Williams

Generational 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

Pharoah It Is 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

Big Big Daddy 57.0kgs Gary Subratie

X Y Soul 57.0kgs Fitznahum Williams

Oneofakind 57.0kgs Anthony Nunes

