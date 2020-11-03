100th Derby Day (October 31, 2020) – Racing Snaps
Horses participating in the 100th Jamaica Derby during the parade in front of the stands.
(Photos: Naphtali Junior & Joseph Wellington)
Trainer Junior Small (left) with jockey Shane Ellis. Small saddled his first Derby runner Green Gold Rush.
This female photographer is getting in on the action.
The track being taken care of during the downpour of rain by a member of the track staff.
Apprentice Richard Henry makes his way back to the jockeys' room after his mount was declared a late non-starter.
Apprentice Jordan Barrett (right) gets some protection from the heavy rain which pelted
Caymanas Park.
