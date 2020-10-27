12 entered for SVREL Sprint Trophy
THE second running of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy takes place this Saturday, October 31, on Jamaica Derby race day.
Twelve horses are provisionally entered for the three-year-olds and upward Graded Stakes event over six furlongs (1,200m). The purse for the race is $1.5 million.
The horses provisionally entered are listed below:
HORSES WGT TRAINERS
England's Rose 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta
Glock 55.0 kgs Anthony Nunes
Loose Ball 54.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta
Adore Brilliance 53.0 kgs Alford Brown
Alexa's Lodge 50.5 kgs Robert Pearson
Basilicus 50.0 kgs Gary Subratie
Silent Seeker 49.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta
Voytek 46.0 kgs Richard Azan
Tomohawk (44.5) 46.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta
Rum With Me 42.0) 46.0 kgs Gary Subratie
High Diplomacy (40.0) 46.0 kgs Patrick Lynch
X Y Soul 40.0) 46.0 kgs Gary Griffiths
