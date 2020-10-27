12 entered for SVREL Sprint Trophy

THE second running of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) Sprint Trophy takes place this Saturday, October 31, on Jamaica Derby race day.

Twelve horses are provisionally entered for the three-year-olds and upward Graded Stakes event over six furlongs (1,200m). The purse for the race is $1.5 million.

The horses provisionally entered are listed below:

HORSES WGT TRAINERS

England's Rose 57.0kgs Wayne DaCosta

Glock 55.0 kgs Anthony Nunes

Loose Ball 54.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta

Adore Brilliance 53.0 kgs Alford Brown

Alexa's Lodge 50.5 kgs Robert Pearson

Basilicus 50.0 kgs Gary Subratie

Silent Seeker 49.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta

Voytek 46.0 kgs Richard Azan

Tomohawk (44.5) 46.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta

Rum With Me 42.0) 46.0 kgs Gary Subratie

High Diplomacy (40.0) 46.0 kgs Patrick Lynch

X Y Soul 40.0) 46.0 kgs Gary Griffiths