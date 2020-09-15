13-1 chance Mighty Heart wins Woodbine's Queen's Plate

TORONTO, Canada — Mighty Heart easily captured the 161st running of the CA$1-million Queen's Plate on Saturday last.

The race was originally scheduled for June 27 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There were no fans in the stands at Woodbine Racetrack.

Mighty Heart, who earned trainer Josie Carroll a third Plate win, captured the 1 1/4-mile opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown on Woodbine's Tapeta course.

Mighty Heart, a 13-1 longshot with just one eye, topped the 14-horse field in two minutes, 1.98 seconds.

Belichick, also trained by Carroll, was second with Clayton, the 3-1 second pick, taking third.

The second leg is the CA$400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on September 29 at Fort Erie Racetrack, with the final event being the CA$400,000 Breeders Stakes turf race October 24 at Woodbine.