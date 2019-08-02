2019 NFL PRE-SEASON – JustBet offers the New England Patriots at $7.50 to win next Super Bowl

In the wagering-world of the NFL there is no time off since, shortly after the New England Patriots clinched their sixth title in Super Bowl LIII, bettors were already looking ahead at future picks for the upcoming season.

The 2019-20 season is just over a month away and the odds for which team is going to take home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV have been provided by JustBet.

The New England Patriots (even with the retirement of star tight-end Rob Gronkowski) tops the list at $7.50 with the Los Angeles Rams ($8.00) slightly trailing.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints start the season as the next closest contenders at $8.50 each. This means the four teams who advanced to the conference championships last season are the early favourites for the 2020 Super Bowl.

Fresh off their sixth championship in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era, the Patriots have proven to be the class of the NFL and still remain the standard of success.

They have posted double-digit wins every year since 2003 and have won 15 of the last 16 American Football Conference (AFC) East titles, thereby cementing this status. Of course, Brady (41) is at an age where no quarterback has ever had any success (and he wasn't spectacular last year), but the last time he didn't make the conference championship was 2010 and has appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls — Winning 3.

The truth is, New England have defied the rules that govern the NFL-logic of teams staying at the top and, with a bit of luck, have remained dominant.

It could be argued that this is going to be the season that the Patriots 'fall off' given Brady's dip in stats last season and a depleted receiving corps, but they have started each of the last 10 seasons at $10.00 or less and, given their dominance, they would be hard to bet against.

The Rams, Chiefs and Saints have all been touted as front runners in the 32-team league for good reason.

The Rams were beaten in Super Bowl LIII by a little bit of craft and a whole lot of experience and had Dee Ford not lined up offside before a late Brady interception, the Chiefs would have been in the Super Bowl instead of the Patriots. Not to mention, the late pass-interference, no-call against Tommylee Lewis that propelled the Rams into the Super Bowl instead of the Saints.

With those early leaders firmly set, the attractive outsiders will get some attention and based on the off-season twists and turns, the Cleveland Browns at $14.00 seem most attractive.

The Browns have been the doormat of the league since the franchise returned to north-east Ohio in 1999, but thanks to a feisty second half of last season, those days appear to be fading.

Halfway through last season their record was 2-5-1, but after dramatic mid-season coaching changes, they posted a 5-3 record and quarterback Baker Mayfield established a new rookie touchdown best with 27 (breaking the previous record of 26 held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson).

Mayfield appears to be a bona fide franchise quarterback after only one season plus, with the signing of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and running back Kareem Hunt to bolster the offence, the expectation is for the Browns to break their 15-year play-off drought and possibly go deep into the post-season.

There was significant improvement over 2017 when they upgraded from a franchise worst 0-16 to third place in the American Football Conference North (7-8-1) last year. Rookie Head coach Freddie Kitchens is at the helm of a team that has lost 44 games in the past three seasons (just short of 15 average per season), and with this padded roster, will have a lot to prove in 2019. Kitchens will look to get the Browns into the play-offs for the first time since 1994, but will also have the opportunity to move them out of the unenviable list of teams that have never been to the Super Bowl (the others being the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans).

DATE TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM MAIN MATCH BETS

MONEYLINE FINAL WITH HC UNDER/OVER TOTAL POINTS

1 2 HC 1 2 UNDER LINE OVER

05/09/19 19:20 CHI BEARS GB PACKERS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 46.5 1.87

08/09/19 12:00 CAR PANTHERS LA RAMS 2.15 1.62 H2.5 1.95 1.75 1.90 50.5 1.80

CLE BROWNS TEN TITANS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 45.5 1.85

JAC JAGUARS KC CHIEFS 2.55 1.45 H4.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 52.5 1.87

MIA DOLPHINS BAL RAVENS 2.70 1.40 H4.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 37.5 1.87

MIN VIKINGS ATL FALCONS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 47.5 1.87

NY JETS BUF BILLS 1.55 2.30 A3.5 1.95 1.75 1.85 38.5 1.85

PHI EAGLES WAS REDSKINS 1.22 3.75 A8.5 1.87 1.83 1.83 46.5 1.87

15:05 LA CHARGERS IND COLTS 1.60 2.20 A2.5 1.75 1.95 1.85 47.5 1.85

SEA SEAHAWKS CIN BENGALS 1.22 3.75 A7.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 43.5 1.85

15:25 ARI CARDINALS DET LIONS 1.95 1.75 H2.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 48.5 1.87

DAL COWBOYS NY GIANTS 1.25 3.50 A7.5 1.90 1.80 1.85 46.5 1.85

TB BUCCANEERS SF 49ERS 1.80 1.90 A1.5 1.87 1.83 1.87 48.5 1.83

19:20 NE PATRIOTS PIT STEELERS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.80 1.90 1.85 51.5 1.85

09/09/19 18:10 NO SAINTS HOU TEXANS 1.32 3.10 A6.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 53.5 1.85

21:20 OAK RAIDERS DEN BRONCOS 1.70 2.02 A2.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 43.5 1.87

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION 2019-2020

CODE TEAM ODDS

101 NE PATRIOTS 7.50

102 LA RAMS 8.00

103 KC CHIEFS 8.50

104 NO SAINTS 8.50

105 LA CHARGERS 14.00

106 CHI BEARS 14.00

107 CLE BROWNS 14.00

108 PHI EAGLES 15.00

109 IND COLTS 15.00

110 PIT STEELERS 20.00

111 GB PACKERS 20.00

112 DAL COWBOYS 20.00

113 MIN VIKINGS 25.00

114 SEA SEAHAWKS 25.00

115 HOU TEXANS 30.00

116 BAL RAVENS 30.00

117 SF 49ERS 30.00

118 ATL FALCONS 30.00

119 JAX JAGUARS 30.00

120 CAR PANTHERS 50.00

121 TB BUCCANEERS 60.00

122 TEN TITANS 60.00

123 NY GIANTS 60.00

124 DEN BRONCOS 60.00

125 OAK RAIDERS 60.00

126 WAS REDSKINS 80.00

127 DET LIONS 80.00

128 ARI CARDINALS 80.00

129 NY JETS 80.00

130 BUF BILLS 100.00

131 CIN BENGALS 120.00

132 MIA DOLPHINS 120.00