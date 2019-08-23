2019 NFL PRESEASON: The power of the quarterbacks

In American football, the starting quarterback (QB) is typically viewed as the face and leader of the team and the QB position is considered the most important on the field.

In American football, the QB must consistently play well for the team to have a fighting chance at a National Football league (NFL) title. Therefore, when it comes to predicting which teams will have the most success during the season, you typically look first at the starting QB.

There are several exciting young talents that have been drafted at the position since 2015, but there are also some proven elite players (drafted prior to 2010) that still reign supreme. Here is a look, firstly, at some of the newer sharpshooters.

Baker Mayfield (drafted 2018) — 2018 Stats: 310-of-486 (63.8%), 3,725 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 14 interceptions. As a rookie, Mayfield gave a stellar performance and commanded his Cleveland Brown troops with the poise of a veteran. The team rallied around him and, now surrounded by additional targets (including Odell Beckham Jr), Mayfield appears poised to carry Cleveland to a winning season and break their 15-year play-off drought.

Patrick Mahomes (drafted 2017) — 2018 Stats: 383-of-580 (66.0%), 5,097 passing yards, 50 passing touchdowns (led NFL), 12 interceptions. No NFL player was more exciting in 2018 than the Kansas City Chief's QB. Very rarely has there been a QB who can throw from the angles he can, and there has never been a quarterback who can throw it as far as he can from those angles. The 23-year-old MVP was the best in the league last season, as there is seemingly no throw that he is incapable of making, and everything indicates it was only his first act in a very long performance.

Deshaun Watson (drafted 2017) — 2018 Stats: 345-for-505 (68.3%), 4,165 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 551 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns. In 2018, Watson led the Houston Texans to the play-offs and earned himself a spot in the Pro Bowl. Since 2017, he's averaged 570 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns per 16 games played, making him one of the most unpredictable QBs that a defence can face.

Jared Goff (drafted 2016) — 2018 Stats: 364-of-561 (64.9%), 4,688 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 12 interceptions. After a dismal rookie year, Goff returned last season with a banner performance and led the LA Rams to the Super Bowl while earning himself a Pro Bowl spot. With a quick release, a strong arm, terrific accuracy and underrated mobility, he has quickly become a feared QB in the NFL. Despite a bad showing against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, Goff has been consistent and was one of the top statistical QBs in the league last year.

Dak Prescott (drafted 2016) — 2018 Stats: 356-of-526 (67.7%), 3,885 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 305 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns. Prescott has been very consistent since 2016, averaging 22 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions per 16 games played during that span. With Ezekiel Elliott in his backfield, he led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs last season while hitting career highs in total passing yards (3,885) and yards per game (242.8). Prescott has possibly the most pressure-filled QB job in the league but rushed for six touchdowns for the third-straight year.

Carson Wentz (drafted 2016) — 2018 Stats: 279-of-401 (69.6%), 3,074 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, 7 interceptions. Wentz has averaged more than 4,000 passing yards per 16 games played as a starter since 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as 28 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. His average of 279.5 yards per game and his 102.2 passer rating from last season were career highs however, those outstanding numbers are overshadowed by a career plagued with injuries. With QB Nick Foles now traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, his impressive 54/14 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last two years will be required by the Eagles, as long as his health permits.

