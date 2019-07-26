2019 NFL SEASON - Team rosters filled, first game set for September 5

With a little over five weeks until the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears kick off the National Football League's (NFL) centennial season (September 5), the team rosters (for the most part) have all been filled but, between now and then, there will be plenty of discussions about potential Super Bowl winners, coaches under pressure, rookies on the rise and veterans looking to stay relevant.

Additionally, there will be opportunities, though limited, to see the teams taking shape during pre-season games, which start on August 1.

While most teams are facilitating the attendance of fans to practices, the Philadelphia Eagles will hold just one open session while the Oakland Raiders will have none since they were assigned to the popular HBO training camp documentary “Hard Knocks.”

Fans wanting to catch the Silver and Black in action will have, in their living rooms, Head Coach Jon Gruden, receiver Antonio Brown, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and guard Richie Incognito among others, for entertainment.

Arguably, the boldest offensive moves this off-season were made by the Cleveland Browns who engineered a blockbuster trade for All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr from the New York Giants. They further surrounded franchise quarterback (QB) Baker Mayfield with more weapons, including running back Kareem Hunt, who should make a significant impact down the stretch after he serves an eight-game suspension.

It is enticing to ponder what Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Mayfield can do together in a full season given that they averaged 6.86 yards per play (a mark that only the 2000 “Greatest Show on Turf” St Louis Rams have surpassed in a full season this century) in the eight games in which the first-year Browns coach served as offensive coordinator last season.

That that was before the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. Expectations are therefore high for this 'new-look' Browns who now possess enough talent to make a run to the play-offs after a 16-year drought — The Buccaneers (11 years) are the only other team not to make the post-season this decade.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to repair (at QB) an offence that scored two touchdowns in the final five games of 2018.

Nick Foles, who won a Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, was the best free-agent quarterback available. The Jaguars signed him to a four-year deal worth $91 million, with a franchise-record $50.125 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars released QB Blake Bortles after five seasons who has since signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a back up to Jared Goff.

Four other teams have made significant QB changes to their roster: The Arizona Cardinals replaced Josh Rosen with the No 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray while the Miami Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and acquired Rosen from the Cardinals after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill will back up Marcus Mariota in Tennessee.

The Denver Broncos acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens, and then drafted Drew Lock in the second round. The Broncos then traded Case Keenum to the Washington Redskins, who also drafted Dwayne Haskins at No 15 overall. Former Redskins starting QB Alex Smith is still recovering from a broken leg suffered in 2018.

The Giants surprised the league by drafting Daniel Jones at No 6 overall, even while insisting that Eli Manning will remain their starter this season and QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to the San Francisco 49ers after recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament last season. Garoppolo has never played more than six games in a season and didn't fare particularly well (718 yards, 59.6% completion rate) in three games last year.

Many off-season moves have been made and, for a handful of teams, championship dreams are very real, including heavily favored franchises like the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. But, every season, teams seem to emerge from nowhere to win divisions, shake up the postseason and throw their hats in the proverbial ring. The outsiders with a legitimate chance this season include the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

DATE TIME HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM MAIN MATCH BETS

MONEY LINE FINAL WITH

1 2 HC 1 2 HC UNDER LINE OVER

05/09/19 19:20 CHI BEARS GB PACKERS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 46.5 1.87

08/09/19 12:00 CAR PANTHERS LA RAMS 2.15 1.62 H2.5 1.95 1.75 1.90 50.5 1.80

CLE BROWNS TEN TITANS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 45.5 1.85

JAC JAGUARS KC CHIEFS 2.55 1.45 H4.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 52.5 1.87

MIA DOLPHINS BAL RAVENS 2.70 1.40 H4.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 37.5 1.87

MIN VIKINGS ATL FALCONS 1.48 2.45 A3.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 47.5 1.87

NY JETS BUF BILLS 1.55 2.30 A3.5 1.95 1.75 1.85 38.5 1.85

PHI EAGLES WAS REDSKINS 1.22 3.75 A8.5 1.87 1.83 1.83 46.5 1.87

15:05 LA CHARGERS IND COLTS 1.60 2.20 A2.5 1.75 1.95 1.85 47.5 1.85

SEA SEAHAWKS CIN BENGALS 1.22 3.75 A7.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 43.5 1.85

15:25 ARI CARDINALS DET LIONS 1.95 1.75 H2.5 1.83 1.87 1.83 48.5 1.87

DAL COWBOYS NY GIANTS 1.25 3.50 A7.5 1.90 1.80 1.85 46.5 1.85

TB BUCCANEERS SF 49ERS 1.80 1.90 A1.5 1.87 1.83 1.87 48.5 1.83

19:20 NE PATRIOTS PIT STEELERS 1.38 2.80 A5.5 1.80 1.90 1.85 51.5 1.85

09/09/19 18:10 NO SAINTS HOU TEXANS 1.32 3.10 A6.5 1.83 1.87 1.85 53.5 1.85

21:20 OAK RAIDERS DEN BRONCOS 1.70 2.02 A2.5 1.85 1.85 1.83 43.5 1.87