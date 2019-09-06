2019 NFL Week 1 – American football is back

The NFL season started last night and fans may be wondering why, in its 100th season, was the decision taken to kickoff with the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears rather than the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

The fact is, the Packers vs Bears is the league's oldest (and possibly strongest) rivalry and their battles have truly epitomised the NFL. There are other storied rivalries in sports, but nothing comes close to matching the passion and significance of the games between these two teams separated by only 200 miles.

The Packers and Bears have played in the same conference or division since the NFL went to a conference format in 1933 and therefore usually play each other twice every regular season. Both teams have won a combined 22 NFL championships (Green Bay 13, Chicago 9), including five Super Bowl championships (Green Bay 4, Chicago 1) and the rivalry has seen 198 regular-season and post-season games (most in NFL history) with the Bears winning 95, the Packers winning 97, and there have been six draws.

To fully appreciate this rivalry, one would need to look at the days of George Halas and Vince Lombardi, who took games against each other so seriously they refused to shake hands on the field. When Frank Hanney and Walter Voss exchanged punches during an NFL game in 1924 that saw the first ever ejection of players for fighting or Forrest Gregg and Mike Ditka, who nearly came to blows during an exhibition game.

The Bears had the better of the Packers in the earlier days of the rivalry but, in 1992, the Packers acquired a young quarterback (QB) from Mississippi in the name of Brett Favre who proved to be the perfect fit for Green Bay. The Bears beat Favre and the Packers in his first appearance in the rivalry, their 15th win in their last 18 games against Green Bay. But a month later, at Soldier Field, Favre and the Packers would beat the Bears to start a decade-long run of dominance.

Favre and the Packers would win 20 of their next 23 games against the Bears and current QB Aaron Rodgers has had similar success, with Green Bay winning 18 of the 23 games since 2008, including the 2010 NFC title game at Soldier Field.

The Bears and rookie Head Coach Matt Nagy, supported by the third-ranked defence in the NFL, won the NFC North Division last season. Now, with QB Mitchell Trubisky in his third season under centre, it's the Packers' turn to break in a new coach in Matt LaFleur. The Packers missed the play-offs last year in one of the least effective seasons in Aaron Rodgers' career and, after 12 seasons under former Head Coach Mike McCarthy, LaFleur has been brought in to revitalise the offense. Rodgers sat out the entire preseason and therefore had his first taste of in-game action last night, on the road, against one of the best defences in the NFL.

These teams split the season series in 2018, each victorious at home but, despite their recent record against Green Bay, the Bears were favoured by JustBet over the Packers in the NFL opener. The result of this renewed rivalry would have come in too late for an update in this article but, while most groups don't celebrate milestones with guests who hate each other, for the NFL, this was the 'perfect storm'.

Opening game aside, all 32 teams will be in action this week and rivalries will be renewed. There are 15 total games left to be played in Week 1, and there are ample matchups with attractive odds offerings from JustBet. Teams will be looking to establish their identity and put all others on notice, but the following games should be particularly intriguing: Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans.

Clear your calendars — NFL football is back.

