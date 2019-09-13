2019 NFL WEEK 2: Blistering start to new season

It has only been the first week of the NFL regular season but already we have seen blowouts, classic comebacks (including a drawn game), records being set and the reigning champions, New England Patriots resuming exactly where they left off at Super Bowl LIII.

The Baltimore Ravens swooped into Miami on Sunday (September 8) and manhandled the Dolphins such that multiple Dolphins players reportedly contacted their agents requesting a trade following the game.

The Ravens scored a franchise best for points in the 59-10 mauling including 42 points in the first half. No team had previously allowed more than 35 points in the first half of a Week 1 game in league history.

Ravens quarterback (QB) Lamar Jackson threw for a career high five touchdown passes (17 of 20 passes for 324 yards) and was relieved in the fourth quarter by Robert Griffin III who completed the torching with six of six passes for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins face the defending champion New England Patriots this Sunday as JustBet 10-point underdogs and are not expected to fare much better in Week 2.

The Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints staged classic comebacks against the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans respectively. The Lions built up a commanding fourth-quarter lead but collapsed in the late stages of regulation, allowing the Cardinals, led by rookie Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie QB Kyler Murray, to score 18 unanswered points. The game finished 27-27 following overtime but, for the Cardinals, it must have felt like a win.

The Lions play their home opener this Sunday (September 15) against the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime in Week 1, and must make better decisions if they hope to achieve their first win. The Cardinals head east as JustBet 13-point underdogs to face the Ravens, who looked very good in the lopsided win over Miami. The Ravens are expected to emerge 2-0.

The Saints, led by QB Drew Brees, had lost their previous five season openers but completed a 30-28 comeback win on Monday night (September 9) against the Texans in arguably the most thrilling game of Week 1. A field goal by the Saints gave them a 27-21 lead with less than a minute to go, but Houston's QB Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown to Kenny Stills with 37 seconds left, and it appeared the Texans were heading to a dramatic win.

But Brees, at 40-years young, has seen this situation many times before and displayed the poise of a wily veteran. He maneuvered the Saints into field-goal range and, as time expired, Wil Lutz won it with a 58-yard kick.

The Saints take on the LA Rams in Week 2 as JustBet 4-point underdogs in a rematch of last season's National Football Conference championship game where New Orleans was bundled out of a Super Bowl appearance due to a missed pass interference call.

Without a doubt, this is the must-see game of the weekend as revenge is in the air. This one is difficult to call, and the outcome may come down to the final seconds – don't miss it.

The defending champions New England Patriots, following the signing of embattled receiver Antonio Brown from the Oakland Raiders Saturday afternoon, continued their winning ways with a 33-3 demolition of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

With 341 yards and three touchdown passes from 42-year-old Patriots QB Tom Brady along with a yeoman contribution from the reigning Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman (passing, rushing, and receiving), the Steelers were made to look inept and out of sync in the lopsided victory. The Steelers are at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as 7-point favourites but have injury concerns for key players and may struggle to come away with a win this weekend.

