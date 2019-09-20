2019 NFL WEEK 3: Big teams come to the fore as weaklings are dispatched New England, Kansas City, Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers lead the way as powerhouses

Two weeks deep into the NFL season and already many teams have shown the shape their season will take. Some have shown that they will have a dominant season while others have displayed complete ineptitude.

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers have come out swinging and already put all others on notice. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and New York Giants appear to be going in the wrong direction.

The Dolphins, having been mauled 59-10 by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, were demolished by the reigning champions Patriots 43-0 last Sunday and appear to have surrendered the season. They are still trading away players in an obvious strategy of 'lose now, win later' and visit the Cowboys as 22-point JustBet underdogs this Sunday.

The Dallas combination of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot look as good as they've ever been and are expected to hand Miami their third straight lopsided defeat.

The Steelers looked dismal in their Week 1, 33-3 loss to the Patriots and, after losing quarterback (QB) Ben Roethlisberger late in the second quarter last Sunday in a narrow 28-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, their season appears to have finished before it started. Along with the season-ending, right elbow injury to their starting QB, the Steelers suffered injuries to five key starters and, for them to overcome the 49ers this weekend, would take a miracle.

Jets's starting QB Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis last week and ruled out for a few games.

Second-string QB Trevor Siemian stepped in on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns but suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and had to be replaced by third-stringer Luke Falk.

Falk, despite playing creditably in his debut (20 of 25 passes for 198 yards), was no match for Cleveland's defence and the Jets will likely be in the market to sign another QB — possibly a fit and very capable Colin Kaepernick.

The Jets visit the Patriots this Sunday as JustBet 23-point underdogs and, from all appearances, the probability of them coming out with a win is near impossible. Just when you thought the Patriots couldn't get any better, along comes receiver Antonio Brown, and they look invincible.

The Giants decided to bench veteran QB Eli Manning and go with rookie Daniel Jones this weekend when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants were handily beaten by the Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills in the first two weeks and have made this move in an attempt to salvage their season. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is going to shoulder most of the load if there is any hope to emerge with their first win this season.

The anticipated clash between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams fizzled after Saints QB Drew Brees injured his throwing hand late in the first quarter and could not return.

The Rams emerged 27-9 winners on the back of another missed call that ruled out a defensive touchdown by the Saints.

New Orleans' second-string QB Teddy Bridgewater finished the game (17 of 30 passes for 165 yards) and will start this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks who are yet to lose this season.

The Saints visit Seattle as 2-point favourites mainly because the Seahawks' victories have averaged 1.5 points but, despite Bridgewater having a Super Bowl-calibre team at his disposal, he has played very few meaningful snaps since a devastating 2016 knee injury and he hasn't produced many highlights in his brief appearances in a Saints uniform. However, he now has the opportunity to entrench himself as the successor to Brees and a victory on Sunday will go a long way.

The Rams travel to Cleveland on Sunday as 3-point JustBet favourites to take on the emerging Browns. The reigning National Football Conference champions have looked less than convincing thus far and may find the encounter on Sunday night a bit challenging.

Rams QB Jared Goff has not looked like an elite quarterback on every series this season and will need to step up a few gears to ensure a victory because running back Todd Gurley is not what he used to be. Expect a close game and, more than likely, a Browns' victory.

