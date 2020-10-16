2020 derby entrants
Seventeen horses are preliminarily entered for the 100th running of the Jamaica Derby.
The 17 are listed below.
JAMAICA DERBY(GR.IR)
(TO BE RUN IN HONOUR OF SIR JOHN MORDECAI) NB3-Y-O FUTURITY 2400 METRES
(TO BE RUN ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020)
HORSES WGT TRAINERS EARNINGS
1 - Wow Wow 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $15,471,600
2 - Nipster 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $5,619,190
3 - Mahogany 57.0 kgs Ian Parsard $3,434,600
4 - Another Affair 55.0 kgs Gary Subratie $2,426,350
5 - Fearless Champion 57.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta $2,256,850
6 - Money Monster 57.0 kgs Fitzroy Glispie $2,101,250
7 - King Arthur 57.0 kgs Wayne DaCosta $1,787,250
8 - Oneofakind 57.0 kgs Anthony Nunes $1,575,050
9 - Double Crown 57.0 kgs Ian Parsard $1,475,050
10 - SenCity 55.0 kgs Anthony Nunes $1,461,470
11 - Green Gold Rush 57.0 kgs Junior Small $1,265,860
12 - Shepanza 55.0 Richard Azan $1,087,850
13 - Royal Approach 57.0 kgs Anthony Nunbes $884,500
14 - Pharoah It Is 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $853,060
15 - Attorney General 55.0 kgs Spencer Chung $765,360
16 - High Diplomacy 57.0 kgs Patrick Lynch $662,000
---------------------ALSO ELIGIBLE-------------
17 - Olde Wharf 57.0 kgs Gary Subratie $623,360
** NO APPRENTICE CLAIMS ALLOWED
