2020 NFL Divisional Round: It's getting close to the Super Bowl

The Wildcard Weekend games didn't display the best National Football League (NFL) offensive show but that didn't prevent them from being entertaining and there were a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

The defensive strength of all eight teams was on glorious display and were it not for two dominant rushing performances, the score lines would have been much slimmer.

There were two number six seeds that went on the road and had victories in places thought to have “supernatural” home field powers.

The Houston Texans came back from down 16-0, to win at home over the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks went to Philadelphia to secure a road victory over the Eagles.

In their first Wildcard Weekend game in 10 years, the New England Patriots got off to a shaky start and never really found their footing. Patriots' quarterback (QB) Tom Brady was playing his 41st play-off game against the Tennessee Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill who was in his first play-off game and previously had a 0-6 record at New England.

The number six seed Titans shocked the NFL-world and won 20-13 on a combination of good defence and awful New England offense.

The highlight of the game, however, was the 182 yards rushing performance of Tennessee running back Derrick Henry who is this seasons' rushing leader.

Henry, on his 26th birthday, got 49 yards on the Titans' first drive and never looked back. He broke the 100-yard mark before the end of the first half and topped it off with a touchdown. Unfortunately, the Titans will visit the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow night and the 14 points that they scored on offense last weekend will definitely not be enough this time round.

The Ravens are easily the best team in the league this year and their QB (Lamar Jackson) is undisputedly the MVP-elect. Offensively, they have run the ball better than any other team this season and based on the fact that the four best rushing teams are still in the playoffs while the top four passing teams never made the cut, all bets must be on dominant running.

The only kink the Titans may bank on is the Ravens coming out rusty, but since they are a run-first offence, it is highly unlikely that will happen. Look for the Ravens to waltz into the American Football Conference Finals.

There are five 'bird' teams in the NFL – The Ravens, Seahawks, Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals – and in the play-offs, the home team was 10-0 in a bird-vs-bird matchup until the Seahawks visited the Eagles last Sunday afternoon.

Having finally survived a full 16-game season, Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz was ready to play his first play-off game but suffered an injury in the first half and was out for the rest of the game. His replacement was 40-year-old Josh McCown who, despite performing creditably, was also playing his first post season game and stood very little chance with a makeshift Eagles' offence.

The Seahawks did just enough for a 17-9 win but 'just enough' can't get them to the Super Bowl and it certainly shouldn't get them past the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

The Packers are 7-1 at home this season (which equals the Seahawks' away record) but the Green Bay defensive line are expected to dominate the Seahawks' offensive line and they should also have a better run-game. Expect a Packers win.

The other dominating run performance last weekend came from Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in the first half of their encounter at the New Orleans Saints. Cook amassed 84 of his total 94 yards before half-time but met a lot more resistance in the second half by which time the damage had already been done.

The Vikings pressured and harassed New Orleans' QB Drew Brees early and often, their run defence shut down running back Alvin Kamara and no Saints receiver was open most of the game. The game was won by the Vikings 26-20 in overtime but for the third year running, the Saints bowed out under very controversial circumstances.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins made some big-time throws and probably surprised himself, but he visits the San Francisco 49ers tomorrow and repeating last week's performance may be a lot to ask.

The 49ers were a little better than the Saints during the season and must relish their chances against the Division's number six seed. The Vikings are coming off an ego-boosting win but ambitions of beating the 49ers at home may be a little out of reach.

Super Bowl LIV Winner

Baltimore Ravens 2.95

San Francisco 49ers 4.30

Kansas City Chiefs 4.55

Green Bay Packers 8.60

Seattle Seahawks 14.50

Minnesota Vikings 15.50

Tennessee Titans 25.50

Houston Texans 28.00

Date Time Event 1 2

11/1/2020 16:35 San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings 1.36 3.30

20:15 Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans 1.22 4.60

12/1/2020 15:05 Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans 1.22 4.50

18:40 Green Bay Packers vs Seattle Seahawks 1.50 2.70