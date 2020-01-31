2020 NFL SUPER BOWL – Fiery offence of Kansas City vs the smash mouth San Francisco 49ers defence

The National Football League's (NFL's) 100th season will wrap up after Super Bowl LIV this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs clash in Miami.

The game features the most explosive offence in the league against (arguably) the best defence this season, so fireworks are expected.

Just one week out from a dark day in sports history when the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant was untimely snuffed out, and the Super Bowl will attempt to provide a semblance of distraction. Still, fans are anticipating how homage will be paid to his legacy.

At a time when viewers usually pay attention to the gridiron action, the half-time show, and pricey advertisements, the somber expectation of a Mamba-tribute will cast a shadow on the usual festivities.

The Chiefs and 49ers have never met in a Super Bowl, and their journey to the event is an interesting and contrasting study. This is the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in 50 years. The last time was January 11, 1970 when they bettered the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV for their first (and only) hold on the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers are heading into their seventh Super Bowl and were victorious in their five appearances between 1981-1994. They returned to the big stage in 2012 but suffered a narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the only Super Bowl where the opposing head coaches were brothers.

If San Francisco win on Sunday, they will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history – six.

The contrasts continue between the performances last season compared to what transpired this year. The 49ers had an embarrassing 4-12 record last season but enjoyed a complete turnaround this year to register a compelling 13-3 record on the way to winning the National Football Conference (NFC).

The Chiefs finished this season with the same 12-4 record they had last season on their way to the American Football Conference (AFC) Championship for the second-straight year. They were beaten by the eventual Super Bowl champions last year but have gone one better in 2020, and approach this weekend as slight JustBet favourites.

San Francisco's dominant strength is its defence, which ranked first in the play-offs and second in the regular season, as well as first in total pass defence.

They have allowed an average of only 15 points per game in this postseason after surrendering just over 19 per game in the regular season.

On the other side of the ball, the San Francisco run-game adds a much-needed element to an otherwise average offence. They thrive on a run-first attack that led all play-off teams in rushing yards after ranking among the NFL's top running teams in the regular season.

In the NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco relied totally on the run-game as quarterback (QB) Jimmy Garoppolo attempted a total of eight passes.

The star of San Francisco's running backfield in the NFC title game was Raheem Mostert, who exploded for 220 yards and four touchdowns.

San Francisco will again lean on him this Sunday but will be reminded of how their opponents shut down the NFL rushing champion in the AFC title game.

The Chiefs, over the last two seasons, have put a fiery offense on show. They eclipsed 35 points in both play-off games this year, and have three different players among the best at their position: QB Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes, who threw 50 touchdown passes last season as the league's MVP and eight touchdowns so far in these play-offs, is the JustBet favourite to walk away as Super Bowl LIV MVP. But more than his numbers, Mahomes is a walking highlight reel with ridiculous arm strength and the ability to complete passes at absurd angles. He is always worth the price of admission.

This will be the first Super Bowl appearance for Mahomes, but Jimmy Garoppolo already has two Super Bowl rings achieved at his time as understudy to Tom Brady in New England.

Garoppolo has never featured under these 'big lights', and maybe going through the same rookie butterflies as Mahomes. And, if the Chiefs can contain the 49ers ground game, it will come down to QB performance putting this heavyweight bout squarely in Kansas City's favour.

For all the discussed contrasts, this is the first time a Super Bowl will feature two teams with red as their primary uniform colour.

The Chiefs will be rocking their traditional home red jerseys with white pants, while the 49ers will wear their standard white away jerseys with gold pants. While this has no bearing on the game, it simulates a balance amidst the contrasts between these contenders.

Sunday evening should provide all-round entertainment for fans from all persuasions. From the explosive, high-powered Kansas City offence to San Francisco's old-school, smashmouth football. From the high-priced advertisements to the Jennifer Lopez plus Shakira half-time show, there will be something for everyone.

This ultimate NFL dream date is 50 years in the making for Kansas City, six for San Francisco and, while all cannot afford the US$1,000-$5,000 price tag of a Super Bowl ticket, Sunday evening's offering on CBS is the next best thing – the countdown is truly on.

