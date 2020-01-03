2020 NFL WILDCARD WEEKEND — Down to the business end of the season

The 2019/20 NFL regular season concluded last weekend. Twelve teams remain standing and the other 20 will be watching the post season from the comforts of home.

The Baltimore Ravens were undoubtedly the toast of the regular season and their quarterback (QB) Lamar Jackson is the undisputed MVP-elect. The Ravens transformed from a shaky 2-2 start to an unassailable 14-2 (NFL-best) record, the number one seed in the American Football Conference (AFC) and the best regular season in franchise history.

While resting some of their starters last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens didn't miss a step and capped their impressive season with a 29-10 home victory. Now they sit in wait for the lowest AFC seeded team following this weekend's games.

Most other play-off spots were already decided before last weekend, but the final placings were still up for grabs and made for some intriguing matchups to the last seconds of the last regular season game.

By far, the most difficult matchups were in the National Football Conference (NFC) East Division where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys were both seeking the same slot in the play-offs. The Eagles needed a win (or a draw) against the New York Giants to go through and the Cowboys needed a win against the Washington Redskins along with an Eagles' loss (or draw) to get the nod.

The Cowboys enjoyed an emphatic 47-16 victory, but their celebrations were short-lived with news of the Eagles' 34-17 triumph.

The shocking upset of the weekend materialised when the defending champion New England Patriots lost 24-27 at home to the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots' defence surrendered a last-minute touchdown drive with 24 seconds remaining and their offence was left helpless as time ran out.

The two teams met in September, when Miami were 0–7, the Patriots were 7–0 and New England enjoyed a 43–0 runaway win. However, the Dolphins put up a better record in the last nine games of the season (5–4) than the 10-time reigning AFC East champion Patriots (4–5), which made the result more palatable.

For the first time in 10 years, New England will have to play during Wildcard Weekend and their most likely path to the Super Bowl (after they face the Tennessee Titans tomorrow) is at the Kansas City Chiefs then at the Baltimore Ravens.

QB Tom Brady and the Patriots could summon enough ability and magic to win one, maybe two of those games, but it's hard to imagine them winning all three.

The Titans could be a difficult opponent for New England since former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel is now the Titans' head coach and is quite familiar with Brady and New England's offence. The most recent meeting between them came in Week 10 of last season where the Titans beat the Patriots 34-10 in one of New England's worst regular season losses under Head Coach Bill Belichick. This one could be interesting.

The NFC winner was not finalised until late last Sunday night when the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers closed the regular season with a contest worthy of the billing. The game provided everything one could hope for and, leading into the postseason, had every feel of a play-off game.

In the closing moments, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson orchestrated an effortless two-minute drill to the 49ers one-yard line with his team trailing 21-26. However, with no timeouts left, the Seahawks wasted time and were flagged for a delay of game – an unforgivable five-yard penalty that pushed them from a near-certain touchdown to second and goal from the six-yard line.

Wilson fluttered two incomplete passes then, on fourth down, he rifled and completed a slant to tight-end Jacob Hollister.

Then 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a game-saving tackle and stopped Hollister within an inch of the goal line thereby cementing the victory.

The 49ers won the NFC on the strength of their depth and earned the number one seed in the conference, massively boosting their Super Bowl chances. It should be noted that 26 of the past 34 Super Bowl participants have benefited from a first-round bye (more than 76 per cent) and number one seeds (both conference) have won five of the past six Super Bowls.

The Seahawks tackle the Eagles on Sunday afternoon, who enter the weekend riding a four-game win streak while claiming the NFC East division title for the second time in three seasons. Seattle finished the season with two straight losses, but was victorious over Philadelphia 17-9 in their November matchup.

The Seahawks' pass rush was dominant against the Eagles during their first contest and this was without Jadeveon Clowney who was injured. While Eagles' QB Carson Wentz has played in all 16 games this season, the team has had to deal with critical injuries to Zach Ertz, Desean Jackson, Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce.

Seattle will have to do it on the road (again) but, throughout the season, they have been the better team and enter the matchup a bit more tested than the Eagles. Expect a dominant Seahawks performance and an Eagles defeat.

The JustBet odds offerings for the NFL Wildcard Weekend are available along with those for all other popular sports and events. Please visit one of the over 100 locations (or visit mobile.justbetja.com) for details and place your bets on the prediction of your choice for maximum winnings…… Get in the GAME!

Date Time Event 1 2

4/1/2020 16:35 Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills 1.64 2.32

20:15 New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans 1.42 3.00

5/1/2020 13:05 New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings 1.29 3.80

16:40 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks 2.06 1.81

*Betting odds, limits and handicaps are subject to change