289th Merseyside Derby the EPL weekend feature

Thomas Tuchel and red-hot Chelsea eye another victory over the stuttering Southampton, while Merseyside rivals, Liverpool and Everton, clash for the 289th time at Anfield in a massive derby on Saturday.

Event # 1 – EPL – Southampton vs Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's fine start to life as Chelsea's coach continued last Monday with another routine 2-0 victory over Newcastle and the Blues will be confident of brushing aside a stuttering Southampton tomorrow.

Struggling Southampton have lost six straight League games on the trot, whereas the rejuvenated Chelsea have won four in a row and are aiming to make it five against the Saints. The Saints, Southampton, have enjoyed FA Cup wins over the likes of Shrewsbury, Arsenal, and Wolves in recent weeks, but their League form has plummeted. The Saints had a great start to the Premier League but seem to have run out of steam and will be desperate to get back on track against a Chelsea side that has found a new lease on life since German tactician Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard.

Chelsea, on the other hand, head to St Mary's with a seven-match unbeaten run and having won six of those seven games. Thomas Tuchel has had an immediate impact on Chelsea and last Monday's win over Newcastle saw them back in the top four.

The Blues were languishing in ninth on the back of just two League wins from eight games when Lampard got sacked on January 25, but things look much brighter now with the Blues aiming to finish in the top four and book a ticket to next season's Champions League competition.

KEY STATS

• Southampton — have lost their last five home league games against Chelsea, their longest-losing run against a specific opponent in their league history.

• Chelsea – have not failed to win either of their league meetings with Southampton in a season since 2014-15, when they drew 1-1 both home and away against them.

• Both sides – Southampton have lost 24 Premier League games against Chelsea; only versus Manchester United (28) have they lost more in the competition.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

Event # 2 – EPL – Liverpool vs Everton

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks at Anfield tomorrow as bitter rivals Liverpool and Everton clash for the 289th time in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool will hope to take the momentum from their midweek Champions League win into the Merseyside derby as they look to stop the rut, they find themselves in the Premier League. Liverpool have slipped quietly out of the top four after a run of three straight defeats, but Tuesday's win over a very good RB Leipzig side in Budapest should have at least boosted their confidence. The scale of Liverpool's demise over recent weeks is beginning to show in the Premier League table, where the current Champions sit in sixth place and are now a whopping 16 points adrift runaway leaders Manchester City. Amazingly, it was less than two months ago that Liverpool sat atop of the League themselves, so to be now in a position where the coach, Jurgen Klopp, has publicly conceded the title is an indication of just how bad their form has been of late.

On the other side of the coin, Everton will head into the derby fully aware that they are enduring their worst-ever run against their local rivals. It is now well over a decade since they claimed bragging rights and they still have not won at Anfield this century, last doing so in 1999. In more recent history, Everton head into this match in poor form having been beaten 0-2 by relegation threatened Fulham prior to being hammered 3-1 by champions elect, Manchester City on Tuesday. Two out of form teams collide, but Everton have not beaten Liverpool in 11 years and have lost twice at home in a week. Liverpool got back into form with a big win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday and will be confident in maintaining their dominance over their local rivals.

KEY STATS

• Liverpool – are unbeaten in their last 23 meetings with Everton in all competitions (W11 D12), their longest unbeaten run against an opponent in their history. Having lost their last three home games, Liverpool last lost four consecutive home league matches once previously, a run of four that ended on Christmas Day in 1923. The last reigning top-flight champion to lose four home league games in a row was Everton in the 1928-29 season.

• Everton – are winless in their last 20 Premier League games against Liverpool (D12 L8), their longest winless run against an opponent in the competition – They have failed to score in five of their last seven games against Liverpool and have lost six of their last seven to the Reds on their travels.

• Both sides – Everton have not won any of their last 20 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D9 L11), last winning at Anfield in September 1999 thanks to a Kevin Campbell goal.

The betting tip. Liverpool Win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Southampton vs Chelsea

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN $4.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,600

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.77 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,770

MATCH TO DRAW $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

Odds on the Home Team (Saints)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.47 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,470

EVERTON TO WIN $6.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,600

MATCH TO DRAW $4.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,700

Odds on the Home Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Everton)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $8.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,600.