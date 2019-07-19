300 winners for 'Wacky'

Patrick “Wacky” Lynch, during his 22-year-career as a conditioner of thoroughbred horses which started in 1997, has endured a lot given the vagaries of the tough sport of horse racing and he has presided over many accomplishments.

Despite the many races won in the different racing classes, Lynch's career went sky-high in 2007 when his charge The Bomber, under the legendary Winston “Fanna” Griffith, made one move to win the Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m).

Lynch further cemented his status as a conditioner of prominence on December 26, 2017 when he joined an elite group of trainers to saddle five winners on the same race programme. Lynch had won with Dinner By Seven, Dwayne Star, Drone Strike, Peyton's Delight, and Red Dread.

It didn't stop there as Lynch captured two of the five Classic races last year — Disability Charm in the 1000 Guineas and Drone Strike in the Jamaica Derby.

When Adoring Lady, ridden by champion jockey Anthony Thomas, came home a winner in the third event on the 9-race programme at Caymanas Park on Saturday last, the victory gave Lynch his 300th winner.

In doing so, he became the 34th trainer in the history of local thoroughbred racing history to reach that milestone.

Most trainers would have been very excited to reach the 300 winners landmark in their careers, not the always reclusive Lynch as he remained calm while remaining focused on continuing the hard work needed to produce more winners.

“To me, it is just a normal feeling. I mean, the feeling is the same like when you win 100 and 200 races. However, it good to win 300 races still, and I am happy for that. I don't think it [winning 300 races] has touched me that much to say that I am very excited about it but it is good to achieve 300 winners in my career,” Lynch, who was also a jockey for a short, while told The Supreme Racing Guide.

He then added: “My career in horse racing started long ago from I was boy growing up but as a trainer, I started in 1997. Hard work over the years has brought a lot of success, and there have been Classic race victories along the way with a lot of winners in the top classes. There have been some nice and surprising winners as well. I am very proud of my career,” said Lynch.

As to the best horse he has trained thus far, “Wacky” had no doubts.

“In racing, everyone wants to win a Derby, I don't have any outstanding horses to win like five, six or seven races straight, so I would say that The Bomber is the best horse that I have trained in my career so far. He ( The Bomber) won the Jamaica Derby and a lot of races for me. I will continue the hard work and try to gain even more success,” Lynch ended.