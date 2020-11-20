Another Affair stamps her undoubted class

After finishing third by just two lengths in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m) on October 31, Another Affair returned to the races two weeks later and substantiated her form and class when winning a Restricted Stakes event going over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on Saturday, November 14 at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by leading jockey Anthony Thomas, Another Affair ( Nuclear Wayne – Commandra Affair) got a fair break when the horses in the event were let loose by the starter. She then tracked the leaders from close range down the backstretch.

Turning for home, Another Affair was involved in a duel with stable companion Awesome Treasure (Raddesh Roman) in deep stretch but then had to fight off the late challenge of Derby fourth-place finisher Oneofakind (Dane Nelson) to earn her victory by three parts of a length.

Oneofakind, who stumbled at the start, had to settle for second money. Awesome Treasure was third as the final time was recorded at a smart 1:30.3.

After the win by Another Affair, trainer Subratie made the bold prediction that his filly should be one of the top horses in the next season.

“I am very pleased with the run by Another Affair. She trained really well coming back into this race. “Unfortunately she didn't win the Derby, as I think if the jockey didn't lose the whip in the stretch run, she would have held on for the win. The run today (Saturday) is a clear demonstration of what I am saying.

“I am really pleased with the race as she fought back at the end. I mean the other horse looked like he covered her but she fought back showing her pluck and determination and, of course, 1:30 and change is not a bad time even though the track is really fast but I am really happy with that time.

“She ( Another Affair) has gone from strength to strength and she is getter better and better with every run. Based on her improvement, I think she will be one of the top contenders for next year,” Subratie said.