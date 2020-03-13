Father Patrick does the job after returning from knee surgery
Father Patrick, running for the second time after an eight-month layup recuperating from knee surgery, showed noticeable resilience to win on Saturday last at Caymanas Park.
The four-year-old bay gelding came charging down five-furlong straight to win the Dudley White Trophy, which was for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards – non-winners of two.
Trained by Ian Parsard, the Nuclear Wayne - Late Appeal offspring won the event by 1 1/4 lengths to register his third career success with a time of 59.1 seconds.
In the pace from the off, Father Patrick helped to lay the foundation for victory with splits of 22.3,45.3.
The hard-running imported Action Run ridden by Calvin Bailey made the race competitive along with Code of Honour (Christopher Mamdeen).
Still, Omar Walker aboard Father Patrick was not leaving anything to chance.
Action Run running at odds of 17/1 and Code of Honour 7/1 had to settle for second and third places, respectively.
“This is Father Patrick's second run, eight months after doing knee surgery. Sometimes the most important thing is to get over the line in front. I was looking for him to stamp his class a little more thoroughly on the field with a wider winning margin but, he was still running against an imported horse that is improving. The final time of 59.1 is nothing to complain about the second time around. So maybe we can take it from here to the next level,” said an optimistic Parsard.
