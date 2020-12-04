'Further and Beyond' all others

Further and Beyond emerged as the top-rated two-year-old for this season thus far after victory in the Pick-3 “Super Challenge” Trophy feature on Sunday, November 29 at Caymanas Park.

Given the capable field of six runners, Further and Beyond, a two-year-old chestnut colt by Blue Pepsi Lodge - Rumble, cemented himself as being special as after snaring the lead with a furlong to go, he went away from rivals to win the native-bred two-year-old Graded Stakes event over seven furlongs (1,400m).

The Pick-3 “Super Challenge” Trophy was the second leg in the three-part Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)-sponsored two-year-old series of races.

Not the best away at the start of the $3.6-million event, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Further and Beyond was the second-to-last horse to leave the starting gates when they opened with only Sir John (Phillip Parchment) behind.

Hoist The Mast, under Dick Cardenas, shot to the front after a couple of strides with Den Street (Anthony Thomas) and Santorini (Robert Halledeen) chasing passing the six-furlong point.

Further and Beyond ridden by Dane Nelson slipped into third place at the half-mile (800m) behind stable companion Hoist The Mast and She's A Wonder who was surprisingly kept of the pace by jockey Omar Walker.

Turning for home, Further and Beyond hugged the inside rails and got a perfect run in deep stretch and just kept on going and going away from rivals to register the second win of his career from four starts.

Den Street, the winner of the first leg in the series – The Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) on November 1, had to settle for second as his three-race unbeaten run came to an end. Hoist The Mast was third.

The final time record for the event was 1:25.3.