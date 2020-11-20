It's Basilicus down the five straight

Seven runners will occupy starting stalls in a Restricted Stakes event going down the five-straight. The race is named after trainer Carl “The Catman” Anderson.

Below is an analysis of the starters.

1. WEEKEND JAZZ: (3 ch c by Adore The Gold – Kipling Weekend) – Unbeaten over this distance in two starts. Weekend Jazz's times over the straight are 58.2 and 59.2 done on July 12 and October 14, respectively. If he can reproduce any one of those runs, then he is the winner of this race. While the number one draw down the straight is not ideal, with only six rivals to face, Weekend Jazz will not be hindered in his quest for victory.

2. EAGLE ONE (USA): (3 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Acts well over the straight course and from this convenient spot, Eagle One is going to give of his best.

3. SOLID APPROACH (USA): (3 ch f by Cajun Breeze – Puzler) — Got beaten by a neck by Loose Ball when venturing over the straight on August 1. Solid Approach has looked an improved animal since and although she faces Loose Ball again can turn the tables and beat the rest.

4. RUM WITH ME: (3 b c by Casual Trick – Zacapa) – Rum With Me's racing spirit has been lacking in recent times and a change is not exepcted.

5. LOOSE BALL: (3 dkb g by Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Has been running some poor races in recent outings. Loose Ball notched his last win over this distance on August 1 and is well known as a lover of this distance. While current form is mediocre, the mere fact that he is travelling down the chute is enough to place a winning bet on.

6. VOYTEK: (3 b g by Casual Trick – Royal Dutch) – Voytek is making some progress but not enough at this time to be a threat to the principals.

7. BASILICUS: (3 dkb f by Performing Magic – Regency) – fast filly who will have to be caught, plus she has the perfect draw on the outside.

— Ruddy Allen