Mucho Gusto invited back to defend Pegasus World Cup title
MUCHO Gusto has been invited back to defend his crown in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, later this month.
Mucho Gusto and Charlatan, both trained by Bob Baffert, headline the field of invitees that was released Sunday (January 3) for the US$3- million race being held at Gulfstream on January 23.
Mucho Gusto has raced only twice since winning the Pegasus in January 2020; he was fourth in the Saudi Cup in February and fourth in the Grade 2 San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita on December 26.
Charlatan was dominant in the Arkansas Derby last May, crossing the line first by six lengths, but was disqualified because of a medication violation.
An ankle injury kept him off the track until December 26 as well, when he was an easy winner in the Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita.
“My hat's off to Bob and his whole crew to get this horse ready off an eight-month layoff.. I always thought he was a special horse,” jockey Mike Smith said after the Malibu win.
Other Grade 1 winners who were among the 12 preferred invitees for the Pegasus were Code of Honor (trained by Shug McGaughey), Breeders' Cup dirt mile winner Knicks Go (trained by Brad Cox) and True Timber (trained by Jack Sisterson).
Other horses on that preferred invitee list were 2020 Pegasus runner-up Mr Freeze, Harpers First Ride, Jesus' Team, Kiss Today Goodbye, Sharp Samurai, Sleepy Eyes Todd and Tax.
The 'also eligibles', in Gulfstream's order of preference, were: Anothertwistafate, Math Wizard, King Guillermo and Idol.
The Pegasus is run at 1 1/8 miles. The January 23 card also has the US$1-million Pegasus World Cup Turf, another Grade 1 offering, to be run at 1 3/16 miles.
Todd Pletcher has a trio of trainees invited to the Pegasus Turf, including Colonel Liam, Largent and Social Paranoia.
Also given prioritised invites were Anothertwistafate, Breaking the Rules, Cross Border, Doswell, Flavius, North Dakota, Pixelate, Say the Word, Sharp Samurai and Storm the Court.
If any of those 12 turf invitees do not enter, the next four invited, in order, are Next Shares, Field Pass, Analyze It and Greyes Creek.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy