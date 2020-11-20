She keeps on going and going

Go Deh Girl, following a seven-day respite after her five-length debut victory run on the five-round circular course, returned to the races in spanking fashion going half-a-furlong longer to take the Princess Popstar Trophy for two-year-olds run over 51/2 furlongs at Caymanas Park on Saturday (November 14).

Ridden by six-time champion jockey Omar Walker for trainer Anthony Nunes, the American-bred dark bay filly by Justin Phillip out of the Gio Ponti mare Pontificating, though saddled with a top weight of 57.0 kg went on to complete the distance in an eye-catching time of 1:06.1 after being in the pace from the off.

Walker, however, had to fight off the persistency of stablemate Hoist The Mast, 54.0 kg, who finished second under jockey Dick Cardenas with Further And Beyond, ridden by Dane Nelson finishing third in the field of six runners. The first three by the post are all trained by Nunes with the winning margins being a neck by three lengths.

The distance of the victory demonstrates the competitiveness of the race as it was not until after leaving the quarter-mile post that the American began to show her resilience as she threw down the gauntlet to Hois t The Mast, in the process getting rid of Further and Beyond and even at the point of heading to the wire it was still neck and neck with Go Deh Girl getting up in time to remain undefeated with two wins from as many starts.

Go Deh Girl is owned by Lakeland Farms.