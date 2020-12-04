The 'Ball' goes loose again
Every now and then Loose Ball appears from nowhere, produces a winning effort that usually surprises even the closest watchers at Caymanas Park.
Saturday, November 28 was another such day for Loose Ball as the Wayne DaCosta trainee upset rivals to win the O&S Tack Room Trophy at the distance of 6 ½ furlongs.
“ Loose Ball is one of those tough-knocking horses where things have to go right for him and everything just went right for him today (Saturday, November 28). He was able to get a good break, and then sat close to the leaders and when he straightened up, he got an inside run.
“You have to take your hat off for him because he is nothing exceptional but he just gets the job done.
“And truth be told, not many noticed that he was the only horse in the race who had won three times before, the others were non-winners of three while Loose Ball was a non-winner of four,” DaCosta pointed out in his post-race interview.
Ridden by a resurgent Devon A Thomas, Loose Ball sat in mid-pack behind the early speed of City Counsel (Christopher Mamdeen), Eagle One (Roger Hewitt) and Generational (Nicholas Hibbert).
As expected, the runners sorted themselves out at the half-mile (800m) and then Rum With Me and Dane Dawkins) decided to take take things into their own hands by dashing into the lead, opening up on the field with Loose Ball at that time starting to round horses on the inside rails.
Turning for home, Loose Ball got a dream run on the inside rails and came with a strong effort to beat stable companion Silent Seeker (Javaniel Patterson) by a neck in a time of 1:19.0. Oneofakind (Dane Nelson), who was outpaced in the early part of the race, rallied to finish in third place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy