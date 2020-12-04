The 'Ball' goes loose again

Every now and then Loose Ball appears from nowhere, produces a winning effort that usually surprises even the closest watchers at Caymanas Park.

Saturday, November 28 was another such day for Loose Ball as the Wayne DaCosta trainee upset rivals to win the O&S Tack Room Trophy at the distance of 6 ½ furlongs.

“ Loose Ball is one of those tough-knocking horses where things have to go right for him and everything just went right for him today (Saturday, November 28). He was able to get a good break, and then sat close to the leaders and when he straightened up, he got an inside run.

“You have to take your hat off for him because he is nothing exceptional but he just gets the job done.

“And truth be told, not many noticed that he was the only horse in the race who had won three times before, the others were non-winners of three while Loose Ball was a non-winner of four,” DaCosta pointed out in his post-race interview.

Ridden by a resurgent Devon A Thomas, Loose Ball sat in mid-pack behind the early speed of City Counsel (Christopher Mamdeen), Eagle One (Roger Hewitt) and Generational (Nicholas Hibbert).

As expected, the runners sorted themselves out at the half-mile (800m) and then Rum With Me and Dane Dawkins) decided to take take things into their own hands by dashing into the lead, opening up on the field with Loose Ball at that time starting to round horses on the inside rails.

Turning for home, Loose Ball got a dream run on the inside rails and came with a strong effort to beat stable companion Silent Seeker (Javaniel Patterson) by a neck in a time of 1:19.0. Oneofakind (Dane Nelson), who was outpaced in the early part of the race, rallied to finish in third place.