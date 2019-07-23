Triple Crown facts

All eyes will be on Caymanas Park on Saturday next (July 27) as Supreme Soul trained by Anthony Nunes seeks the ultimate prize in racing, the Triple Crown when he races in the final jewel in the crown, the Jamaica St Leger.

The Triple Crown series of races is comprised of the 1000/2000 Guineas (one mile); the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs); and the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs). Only three-year-olds, colts, geldings, and fillies can run in the Triple Crown series of races.

Here are some facts on the Triple Crown races at Caymanas Park

****The first horse to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park, which opened in 1959, was Royal Dad trained by the late great jockey and conditioner, Kenneth Mattis in 1981.

****Exotic Traveller who served at the YS Stud Farm in St Elizabeth is the only stallion to sire two Triple Crown winners at Caymanas Park — Milligram in 1992 and War Zone in 1996.

****No broodmare has ever produced more than one Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park.

****Of a total of six trainers to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park, three — Enos Brown, Fitznahum Williams and Richard Azan — have never won a trainers' title.

****Trainer Philip Feanny has won the Triple Crown a staggering five times with Liu Chie Poo, Milligram, The Viceroy, I'msatisfied and Simply Magic.

****Trainer Wayne DaCosta has won the Triple Crown twice with War Zone and She's A Maneater.

****The first filly to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park was Simply Magic in 2002. Since then Alsafra and She's A Maneater have also done so.

****Jockey Winston Griffiths is the only jockey to ride five winners of the 11 Triple Crown winners at Caymanas Park. The five winners ridden by Griffiths are: Royal Dad, Liu Chie Poo, Milligram, I'msatisfied and Simply Magic. It should be noted that Griffiths piloted the aforementioned five Triple Crown winners in all three of the Triple Crown races. In 1989 Griffiths won on The Viceroy in the Derby and the St Leger while Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence did the honours on The Viceroy in the 2000 Guineas.

****Up until 1989 when The Viceroy won the Triple Crown, the final jewel, the Jamaica St Leger was competed for over 14 furlongs. Now the St Leger is run over 10 furlongs.

TRIPLE WINNERS NOT AT

CAYMANAS PARK

1924 — Mont Clare

1926 — Saraband

1930 — By Love

1937 — Money Moon (filly)

1939 — George Metaxa

(Beccaquimec – Bittersweet)

1950 — Mark Twain (Merry

Mark – Fantasy)



TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS AT

CAYMANAS PARK (1959…)

1981 — Royal Dad (Bagdad

– Royal Snob)

1987 — Monday Morning

(Pol Na Cree – Jedal)

1988 — Liu Chie Poo

(Element – Hello Poochie Liu)

1989 — The Viceroy (The

Peacemaker – La Golondrina)

1992 — Milligram (Exotic

Traveller — Millbrook)

1996 — War Zone (Exotic

Traveller — Sweet Ruckus)

2000 — I'msatisfied (The

Medic – Midnight Angel)

2002 — Simply Magic (filly)

– (Royal Minister – Fontainbleu)

2008 — Alsafra (filly) –

(Legal Process – Tee Gee Vee)

2010 — Mark My Word

(Market Rally – Miss Chestnut)

2017 — She's A Maneater

(filly) – (Natural Selection –

Ahwhofah)