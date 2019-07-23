Triple Crown facts
All eyes will be on Caymanas Park on Saturday next (July 27) as Supreme Soul trained by Anthony Nunes seeks the ultimate prize in racing, the Triple Crown when he races in the final jewel in the crown, the Jamaica St Leger.
The Triple Crown series of races is comprised of the 1000/2000 Guineas (one mile); the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs); and the Jamaica St Leger (10 furlongs). Only three-year-olds, colts, geldings, and fillies can run in the Triple Crown series of races.
Here are some facts on the Triple Crown races at Caymanas Park
****The first horse to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park, which opened in 1959, was Royal Dad trained by the late great jockey and conditioner, Kenneth Mattis in 1981.
****Exotic Traveller who served at the YS Stud Farm in St Elizabeth is the only stallion to sire two Triple Crown winners at Caymanas Park — Milligram in 1992 and War Zone in 1996.
****No broodmare has ever produced more than one Triple Crown winner at Caymanas Park.
****Of a total of six trainers to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park, three — Enos Brown, Fitznahum Williams and Richard Azan — have never won a trainers' title.
****Trainer Philip Feanny has won the Triple Crown a staggering five times with Liu Chie Poo, Milligram, The Viceroy, I'msatisfied and Simply Magic.
****Trainer Wayne DaCosta has won the Triple Crown twice with War Zone and She's A Maneater.
****The first filly to win the Triple Crown at Caymanas Park was Simply Magic in 2002. Since then Alsafra and She's A Maneater have also done so.
****Jockey Winston Griffiths is the only jockey to ride five winners of the 11 Triple Crown winners at Caymanas Park. The five winners ridden by Griffiths are: Royal Dad, Liu Chie Poo, Milligram, I'msatisfied and Simply Magic. It should be noted that Griffiths piloted the aforementioned five Triple Crown winners in all three of the Triple Crown races. In 1989 Griffiths won on The Viceroy in the Derby and the St Leger while Ian “Dolly Baby” Spence did the honours on The Viceroy in the 2000 Guineas.
****Up until 1989 when The Viceroy won the Triple Crown, the final jewel, the Jamaica St Leger was competed for over 14 furlongs. Now the St Leger is run over 10 furlongs.
TRIPLE WINNERS NOT AT
CAYMANAS PARK
1924 — Mont Clare
1926 — Saraband
1930 — By Love
1937 — Money Moon (filly)
1939 — George Metaxa
(Beccaquimec – Bittersweet)
1950 — Mark Twain (Merry
Mark – Fantasy)
TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS AT
CAYMANAS PARK (1959…)
1981 — Royal Dad (Bagdad
– Royal Snob)
1987 — Monday Morning
(Pol Na Cree – Jedal)
1988 — Liu Chie Poo
(Element – Hello Poochie Liu)
1989 — The Viceroy (The
Peacemaker – La Golondrina)
1992 — Milligram (Exotic
Traveller — Millbrook)
1996 — War Zone (Exotic
Traveller — Sweet Ruckus)
2000 — I'msatisfied (The
Medic – Midnight Angel)
2002 — Simply Magic (filly)
– (Royal Minister – Fontainbleu)
2008 — Alsafra (filly) –
(Legal Process – Tee Gee Vee)
2010 — Mark My Word
(Market Rally – Miss Chestnut)
2017 — She's A Maneater
(filly) – (Natural Selection –
Ahwhofah)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy