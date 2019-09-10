Photo: GETTING DOWN

Jockey Jemar Jackson at full throttle aboard Don Julio in last Saturday's (September 7) eighth race at Caymanas Park. Don Julio, who was releasing his maiden tag after 19 attempts, is trained by Lance Richards. The event won by Don Julio was a maiden special weight event for threeyear- olds, run over five furlongs (1,000 metres) straight.

