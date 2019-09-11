Racing snaps for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 (part 2)

THE WINNING DUO! Trainer Borris McIntosh (left) and jockey Bebeto Harvey

combined to win with Riot Worthley in the fourth race.

Owner Kevin Whitter (left) celebrates the victory by Father Ken with winning jockey, Omar Walker.

THIS IS NO COVER UP! A refreshed and revatalised jockey Jemar Jackson brings

home another winner in the Steven Todd trained Polly Flyer.

Trainer Alford Brown (right) with apprentice Kiaman McGregor in the saddling barn area before the running of the sixth race.

Jockey Linton Steadman in sprint mode as he hurries to get on board Exhilarate

in the sixth race.

A happy jockey Delroy Beharie after his win on the Patrick Lynch-trained Money

Marshall. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)