A 'Rose' blooms for the second time
England's Rose , full sister of the brilliant mare She's A Maneater , put in another advancing and steady gallop when she blew away rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred and imported two-year-olds non-winners of two going 4 furlongs (800m).
The fleet-footed England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) made a smashing debut on June 9 over 3 furlongs (600m) when she won by 4 lengths in a good time of 35.0 seconds, with apprentice Abigail Able in the irons.
England's Rose second run last Saturday (July 27) was even more impressive, as the bay filly showed her undoubted early class by getting home by 7 ¾ lengths in a decent time of 47.1 seconds for the distance, easing down for about a furlong (200m) out under the guidance of six-time champion jockey Omar Walker.
“Very good performance. It was a very good performance from England's Rose. She basically did what she had to do to win. She was running against a moderate set of horses.
“Right now, she is extremely talented. Whether she trains on is left to be seen but right now, she is extremely talented and the sky is the limit right now for her,” a delighted trainer Wayne DaCosta said.
As expected, England's Rose shot into an early lead at the off, ahead of stable companion Eagle One (Javaniel Patterson) and Colawill (Romario Smith). England's Rose stayed with the field for the first half of the race before edging away passing the dummy rails for a powerful win.
Eagle One held his position for second place, with Crafty Zella Zeen (Linton Steadman) getting the better of Colawill for the third slot.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy