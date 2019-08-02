A 'Rose' blooms for the second time

England's Rose , full sister of the brilliant mare She's A Maneater , put in another advancing and steady gallop when she blew away rivals in a Restricted Allowance event for native-bred and imported two-year-olds non-winners of two going 4 furlongs (800m).

The fleet-footed England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) made a smashing debut on June 9 over 3 furlongs (600m) when she won by 4 lengths in a good time of 35.0 seconds, with apprentice Abigail Able in the irons.

England's Rose second run last Saturday (July 27) was even more impressive, as the bay filly showed her undoubted early class by getting home by 7 ¾ lengths in a decent time of 47.1 seconds for the distance, easing down for about a furlong (200m) out under the guidance of six-time champion jockey Omar Walker.

“Very good performance. It was a very good performance from England's Rose. She basically did what she had to do to win. She was running against a moderate set of horses.

“Right now, she is extremely talented. Whether she trains on is left to be seen but right now, she is extremely talented and the sky is the limit right now for her,” a delighted trainer Wayne DaCosta said.

As expected, England's Rose shot into an early lead at the off, ahead of stable companion Eagle One (Javaniel Patterson) and Colawill (Romario Smith). England's Rose stayed with the field for the first half of the race before edging away passing the dummy rails for a powerful win.

Eagle One held his position for second place, with Crafty Zella Zeen (Linton Steadman) getting the better of Colawill for the third slot.