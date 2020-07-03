A 'Tricky ' one in the making
The Restricted Allowance event for native-bred four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of four and imported four-year-olds and upwards non-winners of three takes centre stage in the absence of a trophy race on the 11-race programme tomorrow.
Nine runners have been entered to contest the 6 ½ furlong (1,300m) event.
Below is an analysis of each runner.
1 - ROHAN KABIR: (4. ch. g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Capable on his day but will find this journey a bit sharp. Rohan Kabir holds a win over Big Bang going a mile and has done well the two times he has raced at this level but winning might not be an option.
2 - ROY ROGERS: (4. gr. g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Has not been himself of late. Roy Rogers is sturdy and could surprise. Note the blinkers are off.
3 - BIG BANG: (4. b. g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – A winner on last going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) in a decent time of 1:56.4 and now races at this level for the first time. Big Bang might have to find his hoofs before winning.
4 - FORMAL FASHION: (4. ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) – Finished out of the frame on last, and the trend will continue.
5 - DUKE: (4. gr. c by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – A winner on last down the straight running for the first time for his new trainer. Duke can easily navigate this distance and can win immediately.
6 - TRULY AMAZING: (4. b. f by Traditional – Runin On Empty) – Talented filly whose unbeaten record was halted in January. Truly Amazing should report in good nick for this and could make a winning return.
7 - FATHER PATRICK: (4. b. g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Finished second behind stable companion Mahogany over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) last Saturday. Father Patrick, with that run under his belt, should strip fitter, and with the distance to his liking, can land a telling blow.
8 - BALTUSROL: (4. b. g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Star Flyer) – Finished 6 ¼ lengths behind stable companion Universal Boss on last over this distance. Baltusrol, based on his record and with Dane Nelson aboard, will have more than a fighting chance.
9 - TRICKY ONE: (4. b. c by Casual Trick – The Golden One) – Tricky One's first effort at this level was a close second behind Sebastian on February 22. There is no doubt that Tricky One is talented and will be coming at them in the final furlong. The one possible hindrance might be the distance being a bit short.
